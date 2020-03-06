Scarlett Johansson Announces Contest To Be Her VIP Guest At Black Widow Premiere – ‘This Is Real’

Scarlett Johansson’s solo Marvel flick Black Widow is simply weeks away from hitting theaters. Forward of the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, the 35-year-old actress is giving one fortunate fan the chance to be her VIP visitor on the occasion.

Johansson introduced the competition – which is a partnership with the net fundraising platform Omaze – with a humorous video the place the Oscar nominee tried to provide followers a secret behind-the-scenes have a look at the upcoming MCU film.

“I want you to come with me to the premiere of Black Widow. This is real, I’m actually on the set right now. I’ll give you a sneak peek,” says Johansson.

Nonetheless, Johansson’s plans to provide followers a “sneak peek” on the film didn’t go in keeping with plan. Whereas she makes an attempt to seize some behind-the-scenes footage together with her cellphone, she “accidentally” flips it into selfie mode and data herself as an alternative of the motion on the set.

On the finish of the clip, followers are advised that they’ll enter to win a particular evening out with the Marvel star at www.omaze.com/scarlett. The winner will obtain a ticket to the Los Angeles premiere of Black Widow on April 27th, admission into the afterparty, and the chance to take vodka pictures with Johansson.

If the winner doesn’t drink – or if they’re beneath the authorized ingesting age – Johansson can be a trooper and take these pictures, too. The prize additionally consists of roundtrip airline tickets to Los Angeles and a keep in a 4-star lodge.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will profit Photo voltaic Responders, a corporation that aids first responders of their life-saving work by offering renewable vitality by way of photo voltaic panel and battery storage installations on first responder stations.

As followers know, Black Widow – AKA Natasha Romanoff – didn’t survive Avengers: Endgame. However, the plot within the new movie goes again in time to make clear the origin story of how the Russian spy turned one of many world’s most beloved superheroes.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” stated Johansson’s co-star Florence Pugh.

Black Widow – starring Scarlett Johanssen, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, William Damage, and Rachel Weisz – opens in theaters nationwide on Might 1, 2020.



Put up Views:

1





