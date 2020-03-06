salt-bae’s-ny-restaurant-dubbed-as-“worst-in-nyc”-by-food-critics

#TSRFoodies: #Roomies, #SaltBae is being slammed by critics. They are saying his meals lacks taste & isn’t all that.

TSR Workers: La'Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #TSRFoodies: #Roomies, #SaltBae is being slammed by critics. They are saying his meals lacks taste & isn't all that tasty. _________________________________ In accordance with @Gothamist, the New York restaurant, additionally named "Salt Bae," has been ranked because the worst restaurant within the metropolis. _________________________________ "The food is terrible here. I had the unfortunate opportunity a few weeks ago to eat several sad servings of hospital food, and everything I had at 'Salt Bae' was worse, and delivered with much less love. The menu, framed within a weirdly weighty metal tombstone apparently marking the death of everything pleasurable about eating, is wall-to-wall bad sandwiches." _________________________________ Whereas this restaurant might not be preferred,—learn extra at theshaderoom.com

Whereas this restaurant might not be preferred, Salt Bae has 12 others that he owns. Simply final 12 months, 4 of his servers accused him of firing them as a result of they requested about their ideas.

If y’all go to this restaurant, tell us concerning the expertise, Roomies.