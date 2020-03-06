rockies’-brendan-rodgers-hits,-nears-return-to-infield-play

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Brendan Rodgers checked out his identify on the lineup card Thursday morning and smiled.

“I’m ecstatic,” the Rockies’ infielder and high prospect mentioned. “I’m ready to get back out there and be with the guys and feel like part of the team.”

Rodgers, who had not performed in a recreation since present process shoulder surgical procedure in July, was a part of Colorado’s split-squad that traveled to Glendale to play the White Sox. He batted 2-for-Three because the designated hitter. His subsequent step? Play within the area.

“I hope it’s within the week,” he mentioned.

Supervisor Bud Black couldn’t verify that actual timetable, however he’s inspired by Rodgers’ fast therapeutic. Rodgers was initially projected to be out of recreation motion till Might.

“He’s going in the right direction, with a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence in his shoulder and in his swing,” Black mentioned. “A lot of arrows are pointing up, which is great to see. Now he’s just got to play and he’s got to produce. Which we think he will.”

However even when he’s 100 p.c wholesome, Rodgers faces a tricky problem to crack an infield that options all-star Nolan Arenado at third, all-star Trevor Story at brief, ever-improving Ryan McMahon at second and Garrett Hampson, Chris Owings and Josh Fuentes within the combine to be utility infielders.

Rodgers’ final recreation was on June 23. After his call-up from Triple-A, he received solely 76 at-bats and slashed .224/.272/.250 with seven RBIs, 27 strikeouts and no dwelling runs.

Freeland replace. Left-hander Kyle Freeland, who’s in search of a bounceback season, is scheduled to pitch Sunday when the Rockies host the Indians. Freeland has been out with lower-back spasms.

“I feel good and strong,” he mentioned. “I really don’t think I’ve lost much time. I just wanted to make sure I didn’t rush anything.”

Footnotes. Non-roster utility participant Eric Stamets, who was hit within the face on Tuesday when a throw to second base took a foul hop, wanted 5 stitches to shut the wound above his eye, however Black mentioned he needs to be high-quality. … Left-handed reliever Ben Bowden, who has but to pitch in a Cactus League recreation due to lower-back soreness, has not made a lot progress. Black mentioned Bowden will possible be out one other month.

Rockies 9, Royals 1



At Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On the mound: Proper-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez, battling for the fifth spot within the rotation, had his greatest outing of spring. Using his slider successfully, González pitched three scoreless innings, permitting three hits and no walks whereas hanging out three. … Late-game reliever Carlos Estevez, working to hone his changeup, used the pitch successfully in an ideal fourth inning that included a strikeout.

On the plate: The Rockies broke out with a seven-run second inning that included a three-run homer by Nolan Arenado, his third longball of spring. … Outfield candidate Yonathan Daza rapped an RBI single and has hit safely in eight of his 11 video games. … Infielder Chris Owings mashed a double and is batting .360 (9-for-25).

Price noting: Proper-handed reliever Jesus Tinoco pitched a formidable ninth inning, protecting the ball low within the zone. He might present some high quality depth if others stumble.

White Sox 7, Rockies 6



At Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

On the mound: Rotation candidate Peter Lambert was touched for 2 runs on 4 hits and two walks over two innings. … Righty Wes Parsons, making an attempt to transform from a reliever to a starter, gave up 4 runs on 4 hits over 1 ⅔ innings.

On the plate: The Rockies went yard 4 instances at Camelback Ranch, with David Dahl, Ian Desmond, Drew Butera and Sam Hilliard all homering.

Price noting: Infielder and high prospect Brendan Rodgers, who’s been sidelined since July after present process shoulder surgical procedure, made his Cactus League debut and was 2-for-Three as a delegated hitter.

Up subsequent: Rockies (7-6) at Diamondbacks (3-9), 1:10 p.m. Friday, Salt River Fields



Rockies pitchers: RHP German Márquez, RHP Ryan Castellani, RHP Bryan Shaw, RHP Jairo Diaz, LHP James Pazos



Diamondbacks pitchers: LHP Miguel Aguilar, RHP James Sherfy, RHP Edwin Jackson, RHP Keury Mella, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Hector Róndon, RHP Yoan López, RHP Junior Guerra, LHP Andrew Chafin



— Patrick Saunders, The Denver Publish