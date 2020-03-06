RHONY – Ramona Singer Reveals She Has Lyme Disease

Actual Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has revealed that she’s been identified with Lyme illness. The Bravolebrity broke the information to her followers on her Instagram Story this week together with her co-star Dorinda Medley by her facet.

Within the video clip, Singer shared a number of dietary supplements that she was taking to assist her battle the illness.

“Thank you, Dorinda. I was diagnosed, everyone, with Lyme disease today and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity,” mentioned Singer. “So this will be on my way to a faster recovery.”

Singer is the second star of the Housewives franchise to disclose a Lyme illness prognosis. In 2017, former Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid documented her personal struggles in her memoir Consider Me: My Battle with the Invisible Incapacity of Lyme Illness.

Throughout her speech on the 2018 World Lyme Alliance Gala, the mom of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid mentioned that what retains her awake at night time will not be her journey, however the journey of her youngsters and different children all over the world who don’t get the correct remedy they deserve.

“Living in today’s world is hard enough as a healthy child. It’s time that we all put an end to this. If I die next week, next month, next year — this is the most, the greatest cause I have ever fought for,” mentioned Hadid.

One other main superstar to lately reveal a Lyme illness prognosis is Justin Bieber. The singer responded to the criticism about his look by explaining that he wasn’t on meth, however as an alternative was battling well being points.

Bieber wrote on Instagram that he had been battling each Lyme illness and a critical case of power mono, which affected his pores and skin, mind operate, vitality, and general well being. Bieber mentioned it had been a tough couple of years, however he was getting the proper remedy.

In accordance with the Mayo Clinic, ticks transmit Lyme illness and it’s attributable to 4 species of micro organism in america, Europe, and Asia. Signs embrace fever, chills, fatigue, complications, physique aches, neck stiffness, swollen lymph nodes, and a bullseye sample rash.

If the illness goes untreated, it may possibly result in neurological points and extreme joint ache.

Ramona Singer will return in new episodes of Actual Housewives of New York later this yr.



