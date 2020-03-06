ray-j-speaks-on-marriage-to-princess-love-before-zeus-special-airs

Ray J and Princess Love have simply welcomed one other stunning youngster. Sadly, amid having a brand new child to dote on — their marriage is in a nasty place.

The Raycon founder lately appeared together with his sister on The Speak the place he defined to the hosts and viewers that his and Princess’ union has its ups and downs.

In reference to the 4-part dialog that that they had that can air on Zeus, the singer stated: ‘It’s sizzling within the kitchen. I watched a bit little bit of the dialog that we had and I’m nonetheless bothered simply by the place we’re, however God is working all the pieces by means of. And we try to deal with the scenario. You realize what I’m saying, and attempt to grow to be an answer to the issue. So it simply takes a bit little bit of time. And it’s a very rocky, bumpy street and we’re making an attempt to determine it out. Regardless that this course of, I really feel like lots of people can relate to it.’

Many individuals are questioning why the couple is taking to a program to hash out their points. In line with a remark Princess Love made by way of Instagram, it’s as a result of that’s the one method she may get him to speak to her.

This comes after the incident that occurred months in the past the place Ray allegedly left his pregnant spouse and toddler stranded in Las Vegas whereas she was about to pop.

The Love and Hip Hop star was stated to be clubbing and partying at a set in one other resort in Sin Metropolis.

Princess revealed all throughout an Instagram video the place she declared that she wished a divorce.

Rumors of reconciliation swirled son after when Ray shared a video of his spouse doing a being pregnant shoot. Nevertheless, she was certain to shoot these down.

The standing of their relationship is unknown however hopefully, the 2 can discover a option to peacefully co-parent.



