rangers-test-out-globe-life-field-retractable-roof

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday was the sort of sunny and delicate day the Texas Rangers would possibly open the Globe Life Discipline roof for throughout baseball season.

Crews examined that retractable roof on Thursday afternoon.

Aerial shot of Globe Life Discipline with roof open (Chopper 11).

Chopper 11 flew over the brand new stadium exhibiting the baseball diamond and newly-installed synthetic turf by way of the open roof.

The Rangers say their new stadium is 98% full.

The primary public occasion is about for Saturday, March 14, a live performance that includes Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson.

The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition recreation on March 23.

The common season residence opener is scheduled on March 31 towards the Los Angeles Angels.

The stadium has 40,300 seats.

