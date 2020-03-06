Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Met With Cheers and Boos at First U.K. Appearance Since Megxit

WENN/John Rainford

Two months after asserting plans to step away from public life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex courageous the rain as they attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

Mar 6, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their return to the U.Okay. on Thursday (March 05) for the primary time since stepping down as working members of the royal household.

The couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, two months after asserting plans to step away from public life.

The previous royals have been met with cheers and applause, though some boos could possibly be heard as they braved the rain for the occasion at Mansion Home, staged to have fun the achievements of wounded and injured navy women and men who’ve taken half in sporting and journey challenges.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will hand over their Royal Highnesses titles when their royal duties finish on 31 March.

The couple will attend the Mountbatten Competition of Music over the weekend and Harry and Meghan can even have fun Commonwealth Day at London’s Westminster Abbey with the remainder of the royal household on Monday, earlier than returning to their new dwelling in Canada.