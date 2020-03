DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are trying to find two housebreaking suspects who broke right into a South Dallas restaurant final month.

Dallas Police Division

At roughly 2:49 a.. Feb. 22, the suspects pressured their method right into a restaurant positioned within the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and stole a pc and cash. In addition they tried to open a protected.

Dallas Police Division

Anybody with data on these suspects is requested to contact the division.