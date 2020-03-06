pleasure-p-claims-he’s-‘wrongfully-arrested’-amid-battery-charge





The Fairly Ricky member is accused of shoving a Checkers drive-thru employee, however he says that the worker’s poor customer support is accountable for the entire ordeal.

Mar 6, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Pleasure P has spoken up, hours after he was arrested on battery cost on Thursday, March 5. Taking to his Instagram account, the R&B singer/songwriter maintained his innocence each in a video and its caption.

“Do not imagine the hype. No matter they’re saying just isn’t true,” he mentioned within the clip filmed after his launch. “I do not really feel like explaining myself ‘cuz I haven’t got to. However I am positively gonna look into what actually occurred. Y’all will hear the actual story of what actually did happen,” he instructed his followers, insisting that he did not put arms on a lady.

Pleasure P, whose actual title is Marcus Ramone Cooper Sr, elaborated his assertion as writing, “transferring ahead we’re positively gonna look into revealing the reality on this scenario. This won’t go the best way they suppose that is gonna go.”

Claiming that he “was wrongfully arrested,” he blamed a Checkers drive-thru employee’s poor customer support for the incident. “As an alternative of checkers having higher customer support and correcting my order. meals was Thrown at me and the workers was very disrespectful,” he recalled. “I requested for a refund and she or he refused to refund me.”

He admitted that he “grew to become upset, however to not the purpose the place i obtained bodily with anybody.” He continued, “I believe me being in my place, i ought to have simply let her preserve the 60 {dollars} even tho my order wasn’t right. However hey you reside and also you study. Motion can be taken on this worker, the officer who wrongfully arrested me can be investigated and my legal professionals will keep in touch with @checkersrallys.”

Like within the video, he did not overlook to advertise his group Fairly Ricky‘s new single and “The Millennium Tour”. “Get your tickets to the millennium tour and go get that new fairly ricky single physique! Have a blessed day,” he ended the caption.

Pleasure P was arrested on early Thursday morning round 5:15 A.M. in Miami Gardens, Florida after being concerned in an altercation with the Checkers worker. The worker instructed cops the incident began when the 35-year-old star yelled at her by the intercom system for a number of minutes as a result of there was a mix-up over $60 value of grub he ordered.

Pleasure P allegedly continued to yell at her as he was driving as much as her window, earlier than he obtained out of his automobile and approached her on foot. She mentioned he handed her $60 in trade for his meals after which pushed her within the chest with the meals.

The feminine worker known as police and when cops questioned the singer, he admitted there was a verbal altercation and he threw meals, however claimed it was not on the feminine employee. In line with police report, Pleasure P reeked of alcohol throughout the altercation and different workers corroborated their co-worker’s story.

Pleasure P was then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Middle about 9 A.M. and his automobile struggle towed. He was launched just a few hours later after posting a $1,500 bail, however nonetheless faces a battery cost.