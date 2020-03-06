philadelphia-flyers-lw-james-van-riemsdyk-out-4-6-weeks-with-broken-right-index-finger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers’ organizational depth might be put to the check over the subsequent month. James van Riemsdyk will miss 4 to 6 weeks due to a damaged proper index finger suffered blocking a shot in Wednesday night time’s 5-2 win over Washington Capitals.

Van Riemsdyk took a shot to the hand from Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler throughout the first interval Wednesday and instantly went to the locker room. He didn’t return.

Van Riemsdyk has 19 targets and 21 assists for 40 factors in 65 video games this season. He has been on the Flyers’ third line throughout their profitable streak to vault them up the standings.

“He’s an elite player in this league,” Flyers middle Kevin Hayes stated. “There’s a reason why he scores 25-plus every year. He brings a lot to this team.”

Joel Farabee was recalled from Lehigh Valley to switch van Riemsdyk starting Thursday in opposition to Carolina.

“We have guys in the minors that have played a lot of games this year that have contributed, and I’m expecting the same thing,” Hayes stated.

Travis Konecny, who scored his 24th of the season Wednesday, credited van Riemsdyk for his function in beating the Capitals.

“It’s tough to see JVR go out of the game like that, but that just gives us an opportunity to step up for him and reward him for a big block there for us,” Konecny stated. “It’s one of those things it hits him the wrong way, but you never know if it got through. It’s something you’ve got to do and it maybe helped us win the game.”

