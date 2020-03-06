opening-statements-begin-in-murder-trial-against-new-york-real-estate-heir-robert-durst

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Opening statements started Wednesday within the trial in opposition to New York actual property inheritor Robert Durst, who’s accused of killing his longtime pal, Susan Berman, in 2000.

Durst, 76, is charged with murdering pal Susan Berman in her Benedict Canyon dwelling. (credit score: CBS)

Durst, 76, is charged with murdering Berman in her Benedict Canyon dwelling. Prosecutors informed the jury Thursday that Berman was killed as a result of she informed Durst she was ready to talk to New York investigators in regards to the nonetheless unsolved disappearance of his spouse, Kathie Durst.

Within the second day of the prosecution’s opening statements, Deputy District Lawyer John Lewin mentioned Berman lied to Durst, telling him she had been contacted by and deliberate to talk with investigators trying into his spouse’s 1982 disappearance.

That dialog “sealed her fate” and Durst “decided to kill her,” the prosecutor mentioned. He informed jurors that circumstantial proof will present that Durst arrived at Berman’s home both late at night time on Dec. 22, 2000, or early the next morning.

“He pulled out a 9 millimeter gun and… executed her,” Lewin mentioned, noting that she was shot as soon as at the back of the top and was “murdered by someone she truly trusted.”

Prosecutors informed the eight-woman, four-man jury – together with 11 alternates – that they might even be listening to proof that hyperlinks Durst to the killing of his spouse, however reminded them they’re there to resolve his involvement in solely Berman’s killing.

Kathie Durst – who had been the sufferer of home violence – was planning to divorce her husband however was by no means seen once more after the 2 took a weekend journey to their lakeside cottage in South Salem, New York, in keeping with Lewin.

The prosecutor mentioned the proof would present that Durst killed his spouse, who had been set to start a rotation at a pediatric clinic as a part of her medical college coaching.

“Kathie never made it. That was February 1, 1982. It’s now been 38 years,” Lewin mentioned. He informed the jury there was no proof that Durst had taken his spouse to the practice station to journey again to New York Metropolis, aside from Durst’s account.

The jury has not but heard from the protection, which can be anticipated to provide a prolonged opening assertion earlier than what is anticipated to be months of testimony.

At an earlier court docket listening to, protection legal professional David Chesnoff mentioned there are not any fingerprints, DNA, blood, hair samples or eyewitnesses linking Durst to the crime. Durst’s protection crew has lengthy insisted that he didn’t kill Berman and doesn’t know who did.

Durst has been behind bars since March 14, 2015, when he was arrested in a New Orleans resort room. He was indicted in April on a cost of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was beforehand tried and acquitted for the homicide of 71-year-old drifter, Morris Black, who was residing on the identical small boarding home as Durst in Galveston, Texas, after he determined to enter hiding by disguising himself as a mute girl following the disappearance of his spouse.

Durst was tried for Black’s dying and dismemberment after a nationwide manhunt during which he was situated in Pennsylvania, however a jury acquitted him of homicide after agreeing with Durst’s competition that he had killed his neighbor in self-defense.

Lewin informed the jury that Black grew to become “the only person in Galveston who knew that Bob Durst was Bob Durst,” and referred to as Black “a loose end” for the defendant, saying the prosecution intends to additionally present that Black’s homicide was a calculated one somewhat than an act of self-defense.

Durst’s previous has been detailed within the HBO documentary collection “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.” Within the finale, Durst was caught on microphone muttering to himself, “Killed them all, of course,” and “There it is, you’re caught.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Metropolis Information Service contributed to this report.)