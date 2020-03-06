new-jersey-senate-passes-bill-banning-single-use-plastics

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A invoice to ban single-use plastics in New Jersey handed the Senate on Thursday. The proposed ban would apply to issues like plastic baggage and foam meals containers and cups.

Companies who violate it repeatedly could be topic to fines as excessive as $5,000.

The Senate handed an identical invoice in January, however it died within the Meeting.

A number of different New Jersey communities have handed their very own plastic bans.