mosquito-season-preparations-underway-in-hennepin-county

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Although the ice is just simply beginning to soften, one group is already desirous about summer time mosquitoes.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Management District dropped 550 briquettes right into a Golden Valley swamp on Thursday. It value roughly $2,000 however will forestall cattail mosquitoes – a very aggressive selection – from changing into adults.

In all, the MMCD will spend about $30,000 treating for mosquitoes in Hennepin County this season. They drop these briquettes by hand on smaller swamps, however are experimenting with remedy drones to chop down on prices.

“We try to find a good spot where the snow is melted but yet the ice is still safe enough for us to walk on,” mentioned Lucas Greimann, who works with the MMCD.

Nevertheless, it’s the spring climate that can actually dictate this summer time’s mosquito drawback.

“Basically, our mosquitoes are all dependent on the rain, so the more rain we get the more mosquitoes can come out,” he mentioned.

Greimann mentioned the bugs may come out in early Might, however the MMCD is doing their finest to ensure they’re much less prevalent this yr.