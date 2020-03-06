minnesota-senior-living-facilities-prep-for-coronavirus-(covid-19)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of the most aggressive instances of coronavirus, or COVID-19, are being seen within the senior inhabitants.

5 folks in a single Seattle-area nursing care middle misplaced their lives to the virus.

There are not any identified instances in Minnesota, however some metro senior facilities have already got plans for prevention in place.

The Homestead at Maplewood is the place Laura Bowers calls dwelling. She talked with WCCO in regards to the huge subject of dialog.

“The coronavirus, it’s big,” Bowers stated.

As huge because the virus is, she is aware of chances are high nonetheless small she’s going to are available in contact with it.

“I know that living here, they take precautions,” Bowers stated.

Indicators are in all places on the Volunteers of America-run facility, and they’re prepared for battle. Fay Manning, the illness preventionist for Volunteers of America, is protecting a detailed eye on the seniors.

“All our staff are educated without the coronavirus on handwashing, use of personal protective equipment. I think the main difference is it’s the unknown with the coronavirus,” Manning stated.

So they’re utilizing their common chilly and flu precautions, together with warning indicators, tissues, hand sanitizer and plenty of locations to throw away contaminated trash.

“We re-educate the world that they need to wash their hands for 20 seconds, not five seconds,” Manning stated.

She says the important thing to protecting sickness out is protecting sick folks out.

“Please, if you’re sick as a visitor, stay home and call,” she stated. “Call and see how your loved one’s doing. Don’t put them at risk for catching what you have.”

Manning says they’re protecting their amenities scrubbed down, proper right down to the bingo boards. And they’re collected and they’re calm.

“If you’re careful, I think you’ll be OK,” Bowers stated.

One other piece of recommendation to be sure you wash your fingers for 20-full seconds by singing the “Happy Birthday” tune in your head twice. Additionally, use a paper towel to show off the tap.

