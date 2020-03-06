men-in-black-director-barry-sonnenfeld-reveals-his-cousin-sexually-abused-him-and-his-family-did-nothing

In a brand new memoir, Barry Sonnenfeld, the Hollywood director most well-known for working with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones within the Males in Black franchise, revealed that he was sexually abused as a baby by considered one of his cousins.

Barry Sonnenfeld Name Your Mom options the director explaining his tales of abuse intimately, together with the truth that his grownup cousin, Cousin Mike, molested him. The person additionally abused different youngsters within the neighborhood, Barry defined.

Throughout a chat with reporters from Web page Six, the 66-year-old director claimed that he spoke together with his father in 2014, Sonny, in regards to the incident, however didn’t get the response and rationalization he thought was acceptable. Sonnenfeld claims his father had handled the sexual incident privately, with out chatting with his spouse, however by no means did something about it.

Barry claimed his father knew one thing had occurred, however he wasn’t overly involved about it. Sonnenfeld mentioned to him that “child molestation” didn’t have the identical “stigma” because it as soon as did. Sonnenfeld’s father was 94-years-old.

Barry’s father, Sonny, purportedly mentioned to him that he didn’t assume Mike was molesting him, however solely “playing with (his) p*nis.” Horrified at his father’s rationalization, Barry says that he collapsed later that afternoon from sciatic ache and after going again house, he spent the night crying in his mattress.

Barry was shocked by his household’s response to the ordeal, writing in his e-book that he thought everybody concerned ought to’ve been incarcerated, together with his cousin, Mike, his mom, and his father.

Moreover, Barry defined an incident one night when his mom invited him to a dinner together with his girlfriend of the time and her two children, with Mike there as nicely. Barry urged his mom was a “narcissistic alcoholic” who repeatedly threatened to kill herself.

Casually, she mentioned Cousin Mike could be there, and added that Barry didn’t have to fret as a result of she’d watch him carefully to verify he wouldn’t do something inappropriate.

Later, echoing her husband’s rationalization of Mike’s habits towards Barry, she instructed him that sexual abuse towards minors didn’t carry the identical weight because it does now.



Submit Views:

31





