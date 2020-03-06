mass.-health-officials-announce-3rd-coronavirus-case-in-state

Massachusetts public well being officers introduced late Thursday afternoon {that a} second particular person has examined constructive for the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the state’s complete variety of COVID-19 circumstances to 3.

The girl, who’s in her 60s and lives in Middlesex County, had not too long ago traveled to Europe, together with northern Italy.

“She was symptomatic, did not require hospitalization, and is recovering at home,” state Division of Public Well being officers mentioned in a launch.

A girl in her 20s from Norfolk County, who had traveled to Italy with Saint Raphael Academy in Rhode Island, additionally not too long ago examined constructive and was recovering at house, officers mentioned Monday.

A UMass Boston scholar, a person in his 20s, was the state’s first confirmed case of the virus. He was mentioned to be recovering initially of February.

Learn the complete assertion from the state Division of Public Well being on the most recent constructive check:

This case brings the entire variety of COVID-19 circumstances in Massachusetts to 3 – one confirmed and two presumptive constructive – for the reason that outbreak began within the US in January. The danger to the general public from COVID-19 stays low in Massachusetts.

“We appreciate this patient’s cooperation,” mentioned Public Well being Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “While the risk to Massachusetts remains low, residents should make sure they and their families are well-informed about COVID-19 and heed the CDC’s updated international travel health alert.”

Since January, Massachusetts has examined 25 residents, together with the first confirmed case and the first presumptive constructive case.

Going ahead, the Division of Public Well being might be updating confirmed and presumptive constructive circumstances each day at mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 719 individuals have been topic to self-quarantine in Massachusetts due to COVID-19. Of these, 470 individuals have accomplished monitoring and are not quarantined, whereas 249 are presently quarantined. This data is up to date on the DPH web site every Wednesday.

Moreover, DPH was notified by the Tennessee Division of Well being that its first presumptive constructive COVID-19 case was a person who traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston Logan Airport and the Nashville Worldwide Airport, and was asymptomatic whereas touring. DPH is working with Tennessee well being officers and the Boston Public Well being Fee to determine his shut contacts.

The CDC has up to date its Journey Well being Alert for all United States residents, instructing vacationers returning from nations with a Stage three alert (presently China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy) to remain house and monitor their well being for 14 days after returning to the US. This steerage additionally instructs vacationers from nations with a Stage 2 alert (presently Japan) to watch their well being and restrict interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the US. The steerage advises towards any non-essential journey to Stage three nations.

Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses and are usually unfold by respiratory secretions (droplets from coughs and sneezes) of an contaminated particular person to a different particular person. Signs of COVID-19 embrace fever, cough and shortness of breath, and, in extreme circumstances, pneumonia (fluid within the lungs). Info continues to be restricted about how this novel coronavirus spreads. Extra data on COVID-19 is out there at mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

In line with the CDC, as of right this moment, there have been 99 US circumstances of COVID-19 confirmed. Globally, greater than 93,000 circumstances have been confirmed. There have been a complete of 10 deaths within the US.

Though the danger of the novel coronavirus to Massachusetts residents stays low, and the danger of the flu is excessive, persons are suggested to take lots of the identical steps they do to assist forestall colds and the flu, together with:

Wash fingers usually with cleaning soap and heat water for not less than 20 seconds.

Keep away from touching your eyes and face.

Clear issues which might be ceaselessly touched (like doorknobs and counter tops) with family cleansing spray or wipes.

Cowl coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the within of your elbow.

Keep house when feeling sick.

Keep knowledgeable.

Get a flu shot.

Clinicians who’ve sufferers they suppose might have signs in step with COVID-19 should contact DPH by way of the 24/7 EPI line (617-983-6800).

The State Lab has an satisfactory provide of check kits from the CDC for testing. The anticipated turnaround of check outcomes from the State Lab is 24 hours, relying on testing quantity.

People who’re in voluntary self-quarantine proceed to be monitored by their native boards of well being.

Individuals who have not too long ago traveled from an space with widespread or ongoing neighborhood unfold of COVID-19 and who’ve signs of the illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) ought to attain out to their healthcare supplier and name forward earlier than going to a healthcare facility.

For extra data on COVID-19 go to mass.gov/2019coronavirus.