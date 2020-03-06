man-who-was-on-cruise-ship-with-coronavirus-patients-dies-in-sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police in Sunnyvale on Thursday introduced the loss of life of a 72-year-old man who was later decided to have traveled on the identical cruise ship with passengers suspected of getting the coronavirus.

The Sunnyvale Division of Public Security Twitter account posted concerning the incident Thursday afternoon. In line with the put up, a Sunnyvale DPS officer carried out CPR on a 72-year-old affected person who was found unconscious and never respiration.

The tweet didn’t element the circumstances by which the officer encountered the affected person.

Earlier at present our officers carried out CPR on a 72-year-old affected person who was unconscious and never respiration. Sadly, the affected person didn’t survive. It was later discovered the affected person had lately been on a cruise with two passengers have been suspected of getting COVID19. — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) March 6, 2020

In line with the put up, the affected person died. Sunnyvale DPS later decided that the affected person had been a passenger on a cruise ship with passengers suspected of getting COVID-19.

The put up didn’t specify whether or not the affected person had been a passenger on the Grand Princess, the identical cruise ship at present off the coast of California that has been linked to a number of coronavirus instances, or one other cruise ship, probably one of many ships that had passengers evacuated to the U.S. after outbreaks that occurred abroad.

The Sunnyvale Division of Public Security can be holding a press convention to offer extra particulars concerning the affected person and his case at 6 p.m. Thursday.