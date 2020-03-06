‘love-is-blind’-star-carlton-morton-sparks-concern-with-apparent-suicidal-messages

Netflix

Mar 6, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” has set tongues wagging recently because it encompasses a group of singles to know one another by speaking by the partitions of separate rooms as they will not be bodily assembly one another till they’ve gotten engaged after which married. Among the many contestants, Carlton Morton grabbed individuals’s consideration after he was vastly criticized for popping out as bisexual to Diamond Jack previous to their engagement.

The previous couple managed to clear issues out and forgive one another within the reunion particular, but it surely appeared like Carlton was not completely feeling higher following the backlash. He raised individuals’s eyebrows along with his current social media posts, which appeared to trace at suicide.

“I am actually finished. Thanks for the press requests, bookings, and many others. I’m not doing any press/bookings as of at present’s radio interview. URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST to me. Black lives matter till it is an LGBT Black life,” he wrote his Wednesday, March four publish on Instagram. “Additionally, so known as ‘celeb’ buddies on social media have each alternative to defend my CHARACTER but they do not! I’ve argued for tons of individuals. Y’all see ANY of these individuals talking up for me? I’M DONE.”

Writing within the caption, he added, “Thanks for the three of y’all who supported me on this. I really feel alone and don’t desire any of this life anymore. I am preventing ALONE. And it HURTS.”

Previous to that, he additionally hinted of him feeling like he was hitting all-time low. “As we speak is a type of days the place I do not need to be right here,” Carlton started his regarding tweet on Tuesday. Claiming that he felt “extraordinarily alone and unsupported,” he went on saying that he had “cried for assist since Feb. 13” however “nobody cares.”

Additional sparking concern amongst followers and buddies, he wrote on Instagram Tales, “Bye everybody (damaged coronary heart emoji).”

Following the posts, fellow “Love Is Blind” forged member Lauren Chamblin was amongst those that reached out to Carlton. Replying to his Twitter publish, LC mentioned, “Left you a voicemail and texted you earlier at present. SO many individuals care, you simply should allow them to. At all times right here for you in case you want something.”