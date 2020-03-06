los-angeles-marathon-activities-will-go-on-as-planned,-risk-of-exposure-to-coronavirus-‘low’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — County well being officers and race organizers for the Los Angeles Marathon stated Thursday that Sunday’s race will go on as deliberate, although they stated precautions have been taken to stop the unfold of coronavirus.

“All Los Angeles Marathon weekend activities are scheduled to take place as planned,” a press release posted to social media stated. “Safety is always our first priority and our operations team has been in consistent dialogue with local authorities and monitoring developments related to all safety aspects of the marathon, including coronavirus.”

These precautions included deferring entry for runners who dwell in nations america Division of State issued a “do not travel” advisory together with China, Hong Kong, Taiwan,



Italy, South Korea and Iran — although they stated that was a “very small number” of entrants.

Murphy Reinschreiber, the chief working officer for The McCourt Basis, which runs the marathon, stated these whose entrance had been deferred would be capable of take part in subsequent 12 months’s race.

“We continue to follow the guidance of local, state and federal authorities, including the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and State Department to implement any necessary plans and protocols for the marathon. Runner safety is paramount and will continue to be our top priority,” Reinschreiber stated.

Although precautions have been put in place to restrict the potential for the illness’s unfold, well being officers stated the chance of publicity was thought of “low” at the moment.

Marathon officers stated they may work with Unified LA, which coordinates the Los Angeles Emergency Administration Division, fireplace and police departments and all municipal companions throughout the marathon.

Officers stated an elevated variety of hand sanitizer stations could be made out there on the race expo forward of Sunday’s occasion and firstly line, alongside the route and on the end competition on race day. In addition they inspired members to observe public security measures, together with ceaselessly washing their palms, utilizing hand sanitizer and to remain residence in the event that they really feel in poor health.

“We are not currently recommending the suspension of any large public events, including the Los Angeles Marathon,” Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s director of public well being, stated. “The public can continue to enjoy all that Los Angeles County has to offer, including this historic event.”

The well being division additionally stated that individuals who plan to observe the race ought to keep at residence if they’re sick and stated members ought to take precautions as minor as not shaking palms or embracing different athletes.

Marathon officers stated they would offer updates by way of e mail, Twitter, Fb and the race’s web site.

