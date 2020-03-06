let’s-compare-the-huge-difference-between-michael-jackson’s-18-year-old-son’s-mansion-vs.-what-a-typical-random-18-year-old-dude’s-apartment-looks-like

Once I consider Blanket Jackson I feel of a kid.
Like a literal baby involves thoughts.
However Blanket is not a baby anymore, he simply turned 18. He additionally goes by “Bigi” now.
What does it imply while you’re 18 and are available from $$? You after all purchase a $2.62 million dwelling.
For comparability, let’s examine what a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo seems to be like vs. Bigi’s mansion.
The lounge in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s $2.62 million mansion:
The lounge in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:
The kitchen in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s mansion:
The kitchen in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:
The bar in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s $2.62 million mansion:
The “bar” in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:
The entryway in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s home:
The entryway of a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:
The eating room in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s home:
The “eating room desk” in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:
A big staircase in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s mansion:
That is actually only a mattress on the bottom of a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:
So yeah, I am simply bitter and jealous! Congrats on the brand new digs Bigi!!!