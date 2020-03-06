let’s-compare-the-huge-difference-between-michael-jackson’s-18-year-old-son’s-mansion-vs.-what-a-typical-random-18-year-old-dude’s-apartment-looks-like

Once I consider Blanket Jackson I feel of a kid.

Like a literal baby involves thoughts.

However Blanket is not a baby anymore, he simply turned 18. He additionally goes by “Bigi” now.

What does it imply while you’re 18 and are available from $$? You after all purchase a $2.62 million dwelling.

Biji simply turned 18 and purchased this home in Calabasas, California.

For comparability, let’s examine what a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo seems to be like vs. Bigi’s mansion.

The lounge in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s $2.62 million mansion:

The lounge in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:

A sofa that has been by and seen all of it.

The kitchen in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s mansion:

The kitchen in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:

The bar in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s $2.62 million mansion:

The “bar” in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:

That’s actually only a assortment of each liquor bottle they’ve ever owned.

The entryway in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s home:

The entryway of a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:

A La-Z-Boy dangerously near a TV and a bunch of cardboard beer bins taped to the wall.

The eating room in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s home:

The “eating room desk” in a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo:

A big staircase in Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old son’s mansion:

That is actually only a mattress on the bottom of a typical 18-year-old dude’s condo: