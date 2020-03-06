lana-condor-and-janel-parrish-opened-up-about-the-challenges-of-being-an-asian-actor

With casting administrators telling her to “be like Hiya Kitty” and the shortage of Asian actors she noticed starring on TV and in motion pictures, Lana Condor discovered her street to stardom not solely intimidating however discouraging.

In 2018, Lana’s life modified when she landed the lead position within the Netflix movie franchise To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than.

It is a movie adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel of the identical title. Jenny is a Korean American writer.

Through the filming course of, Lana was in a position to meet one in every of her idols, an Asian American actor who helped paved the way in which for her: Janel Parrish. Not solely did she get to play Janel’s sister onscreen, however throughout all of it, Janel turned her mentor.

So when Katie Couric requested Lana to write down a thank-you be aware to an individual who “impressed her to face something,” Lana knew precisely whom she’d select.

“To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than not solely launched my profession but additionally launched me to you. The franchise has reworked me out of your fan to your sister.

“You have got helped create an area for ladies like me on this trade, and I hope that I can do for younger ladies what you could have executed for me.”

Lana remembered not watching a variety of TV or motion pictures when she was in highschool as a result of she did not see a variety of faces that mirrored hers. Then she stumbled upon Janel in Fairly Little Liars, and she or he immediately felt a connection.

When Lana completed her letter, it inspired Janel to open up about her private expertise in Hollywood. I’m very, very proud to be an Asian American actress, however I believe, rising up, it made me insecure as a result of I’d go into auditions and I’d see no person that regarded like me. I might do all this work and be actually excited, after which they’d say, “She’s actually nice, however she’s not what we’re searching for.” After which if you discover out who acquired forged and it occurs time and time once more, you begin to assume, Effectively, am I simply not what anyone’s searching for?