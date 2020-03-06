kylie-jenner-poses-in-stunning-white-gown-with-plunging-neckline-after-reuniting-with-drake

After sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went on a latex costume kick, Kylie Jenner is doing the identical. She rocked a plunging white mini-dress the morning after reuniting with Drake.

When the Kar-Jenner sisters determine to rock a development, it’s all in! Pores and skin-tight latex trend appear to be their go-to look of the second, as Kim, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, rocked latex outfits in the course of the latest Paris Style Week. Kylie Jenner, 22, was not about to be left behind. On March 5, she determined to rise and shine by modeling a physique hugging white latex costume through her Instagram tales. The costume was so tight it seemed prefer it had been painted onto her physique. It featured a deep plunging neckline and hugged her well-known curves.

She wrote “Good morning” over the video, which confirmed her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou standing subsequent to her, carrying an almost equivalent latex costume however in a barely darker hue. Kylie ditched the lengthy pink wig that she wore out the evening earlier than for a platinum blonde one, and she or he stroked her hair because the digicam zoomed in on her tiny waist and enviable chest. Stassie additionally had her hair pin-straight as effectively. When the 2 women turned to have their ample behinds dealing with one another, they seemed like equivalent twins!

Kylie and Stassie had an enormous evening out clubbing earlier than their morning costume modeling session. It was in honor of Kylie’s longtime assistant Victoria Villarroel turning 28. Kylie and her crew first hit up The Good Man, the place she wore a protracted pink wig, a strapless white high and skin-tight darkish denims. From there the celebration moved to West Hollywood’s Delilah, the place Drake, 33, arrived shortly after Kylie and her buddies.

Kylie and her pals snuck in by the again of the membership, whereas Drake rolled as much as the entrance minutes later in his customized stretch Maybach. He flashed an enormous smile whereas exiting his automobile for the paparazzi. There had been reviews that Kylie and Drizzy had been “never too far away” from one another at his 33rd party on Oct. 24, 2019 following her breakup with Travis Scott, 27. She then attended his Halloween celebration per week later at Hollywood’s Goya Studios. Drake didn’t seem in any of Kylie’s quite a few Instagram tales from her March four evening in town although. Hopefully that they had a pleasant reunion away from her telephone’s digicam.