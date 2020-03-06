kristin-cavallari-honors-late-brother-michael-while-tracing-her-family-roots-in-italy

Searching down her True Roots.

On tonight’s all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler headed to Italy to fulfill the Unusual James mogul’s distant kin. As was mentioned in a earlier episode, the approach to life guru felt impressed to hint her household historical past after questioning if late brother Michael was the “final Cavallari.”

By means of the assistance of a genealogist, named Fabio, Kristin shortly realized that there are various Cavallaris nonetheless in Italy. Particularly, many kin nonetheless reside in a single small village, Monterado.

“After a 3 hour drive, we lastly arrive in Monterado. I can not imagine that I am simply moments away from assembly my first Italian relative,” the truth star turned businesswoman famous in a confessional. “I significantly hope that he did not watch Laguna Seaside—or The Hills. Or, just about, something I’ve ever executed.”

Regardless of her nerves, Kristin greeted her distant cousin Francesco with a giant kiss on the cheek. Not solely did Kristin suppose that Francesco “seems like a Cavallari,” however she thought he seemed a bit of like her brother.