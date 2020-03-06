kiszla:-nfl-players-would-have-to-be-brain-dead-to-accept-17th-regular-season-game-in-deal-offered-by-league’s-franchise-owners

How a lot mind harm is extra soccer value?

NFL gamers are usually not silly, though the identical franchise house owners that deal with gamers extra like sides of Wagyu beef somewhat than full companions in America’s most profitable sports activities league are actually attempting to offer them the bum’s rush to push by way of a brand new collective bargaining settlement, all within the title of extra soccer!

The proposed deal, despatched Thursday for ratification or rejection by gamers, has been loudly – and typically profanely – opposed by NFL stars from each side of the road of scrimmage, from Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to longtime Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

“That’s an absolute NO from me on the new CBA,” Wolfe declared on social media. “(Bleep) deal.”

However all of us need extra soccer, proper? Who says no to a 17th regular-season sport and extra playoff motion on the NFL schedule? Not you. Not me. And positively not Jerry Jones, Stan Kroenke or the Bowlen household, who all stand to make billions of {dollars} from enhanced tv offers and the bonanza of legalized playing.

Extra soccer. Extra money. Extra enjoyable for everybody. What’s to not like?

“One more regular-season game and less preseason football. It (darn) sure is a benefit to fans,” mentioned Jack Mills, whose well-established company in Boulder has represented NFL gamers nice and small for many years. “I think the CBA is going to pass, because my general sense is the rank-and-file players at lower-income levels are going to be happy with better salaries and long-term benefits.”

I feel Mills is totally proper. Why? We’re all suckers for cash. Get this: Beneath proposed phrases of this settlement, the NFL minimal wage would improve to $1.06 million per season by 2030. Good gravy. That sounds fairly candy to any working stiff that teaches algebra or drives a beer truck for a dwelling.

“These athletes act as if playing a game we all played as kids is doing something special,” Broncos fan Victor Lopez mentioned. “They should be happy there’s a league out there that gives them an opportunity to make millions of dollars.”

However there should be a purpose marquee gamers from Inexperienced Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to veteran Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. are adamantly against the deal. And I feel it’s far more difficult than greed.

Gamers can belief franchise house owners about so far as Houston defender J.J. Watt can throw a billionaire. Historical past reveals administration would somewhat exploit than do proper by the athletes placing their our bodies on the road each time they take the sector.

Not like Nolan Arenado or Mike Trout in Main League Baseball, soccer superstars who make the NFL a nationwide obsession are usually not handled with the respect of absolutely assured contracts.

Not like LeBron James and his brethren within the NBA, soccer gamers are being requested to take lower than a 50/50 cut up from a bounty of TV income so ridiculous that retired quarterback Tony Romo may be paid $17 million per 12 months merely to yak concerning the sport. And inform me how a lot the newfound riches raked in by Robert Kraft from widespread legalized playing are going to be value?

Worst of all, at the least in my thoughts, is NFL house owners appear to be in an enormous rush for gamers to commerce the elevated bodily legal responsibility of a 17th regular-season sport for cash, as if the danger of mind harm or long-term bodily incapacity is simply one other chip on the bargaining desk.

“Gotta vote no on that CBA,” Harris shouted into the Twitterverse.

Amen, brother.

The CBA requires solely a easy majority to cross, and house owners appear to be using a divide-and-conquer strategy, interesting to the desperation of lower-income gamers for a fast buck, pitting punt-returners and second-string linebackers towards established Professional Bowlers who can afford to take the lengthy view whereas enjoying the lengthy sport.

“Both sides of this negotiation need labor peace,” Mills mentioned. “The players and owners both know that a strike or lockout doesn’t work in the NFL.”

So let’s do a deal that not solely makes cash, however sense. We love the NFL to loss of life. However how a lot soccer is an excessive amount of? A sensible athlete is aware of all the things is negotiable, besides his well being.