kfc-sends-kim-kardashian-west-a-pair-of-its-new-chicken-inspired-crocs

#Roommates, by now we’re all fairly accustomed to the truth that celebrities recurrently obtain tons of free stuff, particularly Kim Kardashian West. Kim lately took to social media to disclose that fashionable rooster chain KFC despatched her a pair of its chicken-inspired new clogs in collaboration with Crocs.

As we beforehand reported, the primary style collaboration between KFC and Crocs was again in February and it encompasses a restricted version pair of unisex clogs that shall be obtainable for buy this spring and retail for $59.99. Nevertheless, that’s not all. The red-and-white soles of the clogs are presupposed to resemble KFC’s fried rooster bucket.

It’s also possible to enhance your clogs with chicken-scented “jibbitz”—that are ornamental attachments you’ll be able to insert into the entrance of the shoe for a little bit additional drip. Realizing that an endorsement from Kim Kardashian West means elevated income for its product, KFC despatched her a number of pairs of the footwear.

Kim posted them to her Instagram tales and he or she had this to say within the video:

“So I woke as much as a supply from Kentucky Fried Hen and they’re Kentucky Fried Hen Crocs and they’re introducing new Past Meat rooster so they’ll now be having I suppose meatless rooster. I all the time eat vegan after I’m at house.

I went out and had Kentucky Fried Hen lately and it was wonderful however I don’t actually eat meat on a regular basis so that is wonderful that they’re partnering with Past Meat to have meatless rooster however aren’t these wonderful.”

Kim and husband Kanye West are clearly followers of KFC, as just some weeks in the past they had been noticed at a location in Paris ordering meals. The situation then commemorated their go to with a customized plaque of recognition.

