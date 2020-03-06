katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-push-back-japan-wedding-over-coronavirus-fear

WENN/FayesVision

The engaged couple reportedly has second ideas about planning nuptials within the Far East after the ‘Roar’ singer introduced she is anticipating their first little one collectively.

Mar 6, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding ceremony date after deciding it is the improper time to go to Japan, not to mention stage their nuptials there.

The pop star confirmed studies she was anticipating her first little one – Bloom’s second – late on Wednesday (March 04), however now it seems she won’t be a bride this yr.

A supply tells Leisure Tonight the celebrities have had second ideas about planning an enormous wedding ceremony within the Far East as a result of coronavirus outbreak, and as such they’re now planning to trade vows in 2021, by which period the “Roar” singer will probably be a mum.

Japan is likely one of the most at-risk international locations with over 1,000 instances of coronavirus on report.