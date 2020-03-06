justin-bieber-posted-a-picture-of-his-bulge-on-instagram-and-jason-derulo-has-24-hours-to-respond

Justin Bieber isn’t any stranger to posting thirst traps on Instagram.

Who may overlook that point he posted his naked butt for the world to see and captioned it, “Dat ass doe.”

Anyway, the thirst trapper is again with one other picture that may make you clutch your pearls. Are you prepared for it?

On Thursday, Justin shared this pic of his bulge:

Should you’re questioning why Justin’s eggplant is in your display, this is the reason he supplied: “#DAVE premieres tonight on @fxxnetwork so I’m sporting my Dave underwear.”

Digital Spy

FYI: Dave is a brand new comedy collection starring rapper Lil Dicky.

The pic obtained over three million “likes” in lower than 24 hours and Lil Dicky himself even commented, including the basic coronary heart eyes emoji beneath the pic.

Some predicted the pic would break the web…

…and others predicted it could be their girlfriend’s new screensaver:

Some individuals have been feeling significantly ~thirsty~:

Whereas others felt “actually, actually bizarre” seeing his bulge and needed him to “put [his] pants on”:

Properly, Jason Derulo, in the event you’re studying this, you might have 24 hours to reply. I do not make the principles.

CBS

