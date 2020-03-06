johnson-county-community-recognizes-‘oldest-law-enforcement-officer-in-the-world’-for-his-service

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s referred to as the “Oldest Law Enforcement Officer” on this planet, and at 97, Johnson County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Invoice Hardin “feels pretty good for an old guy.”

Now with 74 plus years of service, the Johnson County neighborhood is recognizing Hardin along with his personal exhibit about his profession on the Chisholm Path Museum.

He started his profession with the Fort Value Police Division within the 40s.

After having a full profession there he retired and began working for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Workplace. As soon as he retired, he headed all the way down to the Johnson County Sheriff’s workplace as a reserve deputy, a task he presently nonetheless holds.

When requested why he nonetheless hasn’t hung up the badge and uniform — it’s easy.

“I’m afraid to stop, because I don’t have a starter. I may not get started again… so I’m going to keep doing this until the Sheriff runs me out. If I make it to 75 I may retire.”

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King referred to as him a “living legend”, including “We want him to know that he is important to us and he is important to the community, and we want to thank him for 74 plus years of service to the community.”

Hardin can be a World Struggle II veteran and says he’s wanting ahead to serving a full 75 years of service as an energetic legislation enforcement officer.