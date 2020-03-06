Joe Giudice Debuts Massive Chest Tattoo & Dedicates It To His Daughter Gia, 19 — Watch

Joe Giudice made a candy ‘pact’ along with his eldest daughter Gia by dedicating a model new eagle tattoo on his chest and took to Instagram on March four to point out off the contemporary ink.

Joe Giudice, 47, took to Instagram on March four and proudly confirmed off some new ink. The estranged husband of Teresa Giudice devoted a contemporary tattoo on his chest to his eldest daughter Gia, 19. “What you do for the kids you love (everything) #pact I want to have them with me forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️🦅 #eagle,” he captioned a video which confirmed The Actual Housewives of New Jersey star beneath the tattoo gun midway by way of the method of getting a brand new tat.

“Alright Gia, I just want you to know, I’m doing this because of you,” Joe mentioned to the digicam whereas filming himself within the video. “This hurts and I hate it,” he continued earlier than pausing a bit to catch his breath a bit and clarifying he’s doing this for the love of his daughter. The daddy-of-four posted one other brief clip exhibiting off the ultimate product in a video he captioned: “That is it Gia hope you prefer it 😘! I received this to represent that I’ll all the time be my women 🦅 as a result of it flies greater different 🐦.

“I want to give them strength to mount up with wings as eagles,” his assertion continued. “They shall always run and not be spent. My girls will always be powerful and courageous women. I promise to look over you as strength and shield them from 😈 . Daddy loves you forever.” The tattoo confirmed a smaller eagle flying with the top of a bigger chicken round it. Joe proudly confirmed off the tattoo whereas singing alongside as “Bohemian Rhapsody” performed within the background.

It appeared Gia and Joe’s “pact” meant that his daughter received some contemporary ink, as nicely. The school freshman responded to her father’s submit and wrote: “love you dad❤️ hope you liked mine too xo.” It’s at present unknown if Gia additionally plans on publicly revealing her tattoo through social media, however guess we’ll have to attend and see!