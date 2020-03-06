‘#JerseyStrong’: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Posts Photo While Recovering From Surgery To Remove Kidney Tumor

By CBS3 Employees

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy supplied a primary have a look at his restoration after present process surgical procedure on Wednesday to take away a kidney tumor. Murphy posted an image together with his spouse, Tammy, on Twitter on Thursday.

The message was upbeat.

On the mend! We bought this. #JerseyStrong pic.twitter.com/rqWgR3cb3k

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 5, 2020

“On the mend! We got this. #JerseyStrong,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy has been recovering at a New York hospital.

