‘#jerseystrong’:-new-jersey-gov.-phil-murphy-posts-photo-while-recovering-from-surgery-to-remove-kidney-tumor

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy supplied a primary have a look at his restoration after present process surgical procedure on Wednesday to take away a kidney tumor. Murphy posted an image together with his spouse, Tammy, on Twitter on Thursday.

The message was upbeat.

On the mend! We bought this. #JerseyStrong pic.twitter.com/rqWgR3cb3k — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 5, 2020

“On the mend! We got this. #JerseyStrong,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy has been recovering at a New York hospital.