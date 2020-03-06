‘#jerseystrong’:-new-jersey-gov.-phil-murphy-posts-photo-while-recovering-from-surgery-to-remove-kidney-tumor

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy supplied a primary have a look at his restoration after present process surgical procedure on Wednesday to take away a kidney tumor. Murphy posted an image together with his spouse, Tammy, on Twitter on Thursday.
The message was upbeat.
On the mend! We bought this. #JerseyStrong pic.twitter.com/rqWgR3cb3k
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 5, 2020
“On the mend! We got this. #JerseyStrong,” Murphy wrote.
Murphy has been recovering at a New York hospital.
CBS3 Employees
Extra from CBS3 Employees
Feedback
You will need to log in to submit a remark.