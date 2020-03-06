jennifer-lopez,-50,-stuns-while-going-makeup-free-at-the-beach-in-a-sexy-blue-swimsuit

No make-up, no extensions, and no worries. Jennifer Lopez had a blissful day at seaside whereas rocking an all-natural look and the cutest halter-neck swimsuit.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has been embracing her pure magnificence as of late! A makeup-free JLo hit the seaside for a “morning meditation” session on March 5, which the singer and actress shared in a sequence of movies to her Instagram Story. One in every of these clips included a selfie video of JLo posing for the digicam as she confirmed off her excessive cheekbones, which didn’t want the assistance of bronzer!

JLo didn’t want lengthy waves to seem like a seaside mermaid, both. For the seashore outing, the Hustlers star rocked her shaggy bob that she debuted in Feb. 2020, shortly following her widely-commended efficiency on the Tremendous Bowl. JLo’s signature look has been her lengthy, caramel-streaked locks, so it’s nonetheless fairly the change to see the singer with a extra different fashion. The shorter ‘do emphasized her toned shoulders, which were put under the spotlight thanks to the halter-neck style of JLo’s child blue swimsuit.

It seems that summer time has come early in Miami, as a result of JLo has been a frequent customer on the seaside. On March 4, she shared a photograph of her lounging on the sand in a plunging white one piece swimsuit whereas hanging out along with her good friend, celeb vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

There was one swimwear look, although, that particularly took social media storm: the white bikini she rocked in a mirror selfie in a Feb. 16 Instagram publish. Explaining the picture, JLo later defined on the Los Angeles cease of the Oprah’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life in Focus tour on March 1, “This was after the Super Bowl and I was exhausted, so I took some time to relax and recharge… it took me a couple weeks to recharge. I felt like I had been hit by a truck after the Super Bowl.” JLo deserves on a regular basis to recharge — preserve these make-up palettes and hair extensions on the vainness desk for at this time!