jamal-murray’s-dagger-saves-nuggets-in-charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Jamal Murray saved his finest for final.

With the shot-clock winding down and the Nuggets looking at one other empty possession, Murray took management and dropped a dagger to intestine the Hornets.

His jumper with simply six seconds left gave the Nuggets a 114-112 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Jerami Grant gave a robust contest on Terry Rozier’s last-ditch 3-point try, which rimmed out. The win, which comes forward of a brutal stretch of highway video games, improved the Nuggets’ file to 42-20.

Murray’s shot gave him a team-high 18 factors, nevertheless it was Will Barton’s theatrics that eased the tensions.

Locked in a tense, fourth-quarter tilt with the Hornets, Barton determined to make use of Charlotte wing Cody Martin’s again as a prop with 5 minutes to go, bouncing a cross off the unsuspecting defender and jamming it house for a dunk.

As he trotted again to his bench, the scored tied at 96, a smile danced throughout his face.

The transfer lightened the temper and appeared to liberate his teammates. Murray knocked down a 3-pointer and Gary Harris sunk one, too, earlier than the Nuggets finally held on.

Nikola Jokic added 14 factors, 11 rebounds and eight assists as he was mired in foul hassle all night time.

The Hornets reeled off a 16-Three run to open the third quarter, which snapped any of Denver’s defensive momentum and uncovered extra of their issues. Devonte’ Graham drained two of Charlotte’s 4 3-pointers within the quarter, and the turnovers, which have plagued the Nuggets’ offense ever because the break, cropped up once more with 5 within the interval alone. Owing to unhealthy offense and disconnected protection, the Hornets took an 82-80 lead into the fourth.

In the meantime, celebrated rookie Michael Porter Jr. sat watching your complete recreation. Defensive-minded Torrey Craig performed over him, although Craig acquired burned a number of instances whereas attempting to contest Hornets 3-pointers. Craig did chip in 9 factors on four of 6 from the sphere.

Coming off of Tuesday’s disheartening loss at house to Golden State, Nuggets coach Michael Malone revealed his staff had endured “a very honest film session.” It wasn’t simply the Warriors loss that was nagging at him; it was the six video games because the All-Star break which have seen their collective protection plummet.

“I’m going to keep talking about it, and I’m going to treat these guys like grown men, which they are,” Malone mentioned previous to the sport. “And if they’ll’t deal with the reality, then they’re within the fallacious enterprise.

“The best part about it is that film doesn’t lie,” Malone continued. “I can tell them we’re not playing hard enough, I can tell them that we’re not getting back in transition, I can tell them we have to take care of the ball, but when they see it on film, and it’s pointed out and it’s stopped, and it’s rewound, and it’s showed again, there is no debate.”

Malone lamented utilizing the identical speaking factors – rebounding, turnovers and protection – after every loss because the All-Star break.

“Let’s get together in two and half hours, you and I, we’ll sit here in the same spot, and we’re going to talk about this game tonight, and we’ll see if we actually had any semblance of, ‘We have to fix this.’”

The Nuggets tightened the screws on a leaky protection within the second quarter, permitting simply 17 factors with a extra engaged effort. Their offense, which poured in 60 factors on 55 p.c capturing within the first half, was by no means the issue.

Led by Paul Millsap’s 11 factors together with 9 every from Barton and Monte Morris, the Nuggets picked aside Charlotte’s protection over the primary two quarters. And after a porous first quarter, their protection lastly matched that very same urgency on the opposite finish.