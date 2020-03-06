i-watched-the-“love-is-blind”-reunion-and-it-was-too-much-to-handle

Oh boy! It has been fairly a wild journey following the {couples} from Love Is Blind.

Netflix



By some means a present about folks selecting their partner by speaking to one another by way of a wall created two profitable marriages, which is way over I believed there’d be.

Netflix



At this level, followers have a good suggestion of what is occurred within the 18 months for the reason that present ended. However we have lastly gotten to the reunion, the place {couples} and former {couples} had been pressured to all be in the identical room and rehash their drama. Let’s get began!

Nick Lachey has made his new actuality present catchphrase “Clearly, I am Nick Lachey” and at this level he deserves it.

Netflix



The Lacheys are getting proper to it.

Netflix



That is Kelly, Jessica, Mark, Carlton, and Diamond. Meaning Kenny is off the market! Good for him!

Netflix



At this level, we already know Giannina and Damian are again collectively, however we’re about to get official affirmation. Vanessa’s asking those that are in a relationship with their fiancé to lift their fingers.

Netflix



They give the impression of being lovable collectively! I like this for them, although their wedding ceremony was so cringey to observe.

Netflix



Similar, woman. Similar!

Netflix



Like me, Vanessa could not wait to determine what occurred between Kenny and Kelly.

Kelly’s single, however she dropped a giant bombshell about her relationship life.

Netflix

Awkward!

Kenny’s delicate response is everthing.

Netflix



That was powerful to listen to. However Kenny would love everybody to know that he could not be doing higher 💅.

Netflix



Kenny’s obtained a girlfriend, a canine, and a job. He is thriving!

Netflix



Shifting on to Amber and Barnett!

Netflix

Hmmmm…this explains loads.

At the very least Jessica is self-aware.

Netflix



Amber didn’t attempt to conceal that she is not Jessica’s greatest fan.

Netflix



In case you had been questioning, Carlton nonetheless refers to himself in third particular person.

Netflix



We additionally get to listen to from Diamond, whose time on the present was fairly rattling tough.

Netflix

She’s thriving, too!

At this level, there’s not a lot we do not find out about Lauren and Cameron’s marriage. Here is a reminder they’re tremendous glad collectively.

Netflix

Get your self somebody who seems to be at you the way in which Cameron seems to be at Lauren.

Mark mentioned the present was value it for him, which I would not have although after watching the disastrous wedding ceremony. However hey, no matter works! His DMs are in all probability poppin’ proper now.

Netflix



In case you had been questioning, Barnett and Diamond had been by no means going to occur.

Netfiix



Carlton lastly apologized for falling asleep on Amber within the pods.

Netflix



Barnett reminded us that he “dated” practically each lady on the present.

Netflix



Uh-oh. We’ll need to relive the Barnett mess.

Netflix



Amber and Barnett look so thrilled.

Netflix



Amber’s undoubtedly pondering “make it cease.”

Netflix



I believe the problem is that Barnett is *too good* with ladies, however okay, certain.

Netflix



Nick brings up that Amber, Jessica, and LC all felt safe of their relationship with Barnett and thought he was the one.

Netflix

Truthfully, I am not shocked. He obtained three ladies to fall for him and nonetheless ended up not wanting as unhealthy as different folks on the present.

Vanessa did not need to name out Barnett like that! He is making an attempt his hardest to maintain it collectively. He is in a room along with his spouse and the girl he virtually proposed to. I’d need to be elsewhere, too.

Netflix



Alright, Vanessa’s going for it. It is time to carry out the popcorn. Issues are about to get entertaining.

Netflix



☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️.

Netflix

Amber says, “”There was a really robust sense of woman energy over there and we had been all leaning on one another. And we had been very supportive and open about who we had been all fascinated about. And when it obtained to the purpose that LC and I noticed that we each actually cared about Barnett, we got here to a mutual resolution. Like, ‘Can we simply not speak about our dates with him?‘ And he or she was actually respectful about that.” This explains why Amber and LC by no means had any drama, although they had been each going for Barnett. That is gotta sting for Jessica, although.

To be truthful, Jessica knew what she was doing when she instructed Amber that Barnett needed to marry her.

Netflix



Then this second from the reunion trailer occurred: Watch the primary clip from Thursday’s Love Is Blind Reunion as Amber tells Jessica what she actually thought of these conversations with Barnett

09:00 PM – 03 Mar 2020



Barnett couldn’t be extra uncomfortable.

Netflix



Jessica’s not preventing again. She’s really agreeing with Amber. Gotta give her props for dealing with this maturely.

Netflix

She additionally in all probability owes an apology to Mark, however possibly that is coming in a while within the reunion.

Amber’s response when Vanessa requested if she accepts the apology says all of it.

Netflix



Shifting on! It is time to discover out who everybody thought was scorching. For the document, everybody within the room is engaging, so the solutions should not be too stunning.

Netflix



Kenny says Lauren, who is completely attractive, so I agree.

Netflix



Damian says Lauren, too!

Netflix



There’s a lot to course of right here!

Netflix

To start with, I can not cease imagining an alternate scenario the place Lauren would’ve ended up with Damian. Second, Star Wars voices?! Are we speaking like Yoda voices? JarJar? Perhaps some Darth Vader respiration motion?

Fortunately, Vanessa requested for an indication.

Netflix



Okay, so their Yoda voices sound extra like a maimed Fozzie Bear than Yoda, however I admire this a lot.

Netflix



Diamond thought Mark was scorching and it in all probability would’ve gone so a lot better for them to hyperlink up, somewhat than with with the folks they selected.

Netflix



I ship Diamond and Mark!

Netflix



Now it is time to speak about Diamond and Carlton.

Netflix



I will be sincere – I have been so caught up on Jessica’s drama that I had fully forgotten about the entire Diamond-Carlton scenario till the reunion. But it surely turns on the market are followers who nonetheless really feel strongly about their cringey breakup.

Netflix



Carlton obtained demise threats! That is so fucked up! He did not make one of the best selections, however under no circumstances by any means did he deserve demise threats. *No one* deserves demise threats.

Netflix



Diamond, too! What’s fallacious with folks?!

Netflix



Carlton additionally cleared up that he by no means thought Diamond was biphobic.

Netflix



Carlton and Diamond have been tremendous peaceable and respectful in the direction of one another throughout the reunion. Seems they hashed their points out earlier than the present aired and at the moment are on good phrases.

Netflix



IS HE GOING TO PROPOSE?!

Netflix



Everybody’s like “What’s going on?!”

Netflix



Phewf! Carlton virtually gave me a coronary heart assault!

Netflix



That is essentially the most additional apology ever.

Netflix



CARLTON WENT BACK IN THE POOL TO GET THE RING WHATTTTTT?!

Netflix



Again to Giannina and Damian! Giannina says she knew Damian was her soulmate from the start of the pod days. So why did the marriage flip into such a catastrophe?

Netflix



Giannina now feels in another way from how she felt when Damian mentioned “I don’t.”

Netflix



Giannina and Damian needed to watch the clip of their struggle on the wedding ceremony, and it made Damian tear up.

Netflix

I really feel for him. That should be so powerful to observe now that their relationship’s in a great place.

Damian hinted that he and Giannina had deliberate to have a relationship with out marriage and Giannina saying “I do” blindsided him.

Netflix



This become an apology session, with Giannina and Damian crying wanting again at that painful second.

Netflix



Talking of painful moments, now we’re going again to Kenny and Kelly.

As we reported earlier this week, Kenny and Kelly had determined to not get married lengthy earlier than the marriage.

Netflix

A lot of what occurred between Kenny and Kelly nonetheless is not completely clear, however at the very least now those that had been upset over Kenny being rejected on the altar might be at peace formally figuring out it was mutual.

As for Amber and Barnett, they appear like such a cheerful couple. However they revealed that marriage hasn’t been straightforward for them. Amber’s monetary points put a pressure on the connection.

Netflix



Their points obtained to a degree the place Amber thought their marriage would not work out.

Netflix

Fortunately, they’re doing a lot better now and don’t have any plans of getting divorced.

We’re lastly approaching the top of the reunion, and it is time to put Mark within the scorching seat and have him speak about Jessica. This would possibly not be awkward in any respect…

Netflix



Jessica’s response…wasn’t nice.

Netflix



Amber’s undoubtedly not amused.

Netflix



Mark lastly will get his apology! Now we are able to transfer on from this mess – or at the very least, I hope so.

Netflix



That is maybe essentially the most stunning truth about Mark and Jessica’s relationship. She made that Italian beef sound SO GOOD. Rattling, Jessica!

Netflix



Now it is time to examine in on Lauren and Cameron. Their course of has been very drama-free and candy, although a tiny bit boring.

I am so glad Lauren known as this out, as a result of it was getting annoying to have their interracial relationship made out to be such a giant deal.

Netflix



In addition they have a pet! His identify is Sparks!

Seems it took some convincing for Cameron to get a canine.

Netflix



At the very least he modified his thoughts!

Netflix



Okay, so now that they’ve a fur child, what about human infants?

Netflix



Damian is 100% proper.

Netflix



I may write a 1,000-word essay analyzing everybody’s facial expressions on the finish of the reunion, however we have been by way of sufficient so I will not.

Netflix

Barnett seems to be absolutely traumatized.