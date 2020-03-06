i-watched-the-“love-is-blind”-reunion-and-it-was-too-much-to-handle

Oh boy! It has been fairly a wild journey following the {couples} from Love Is Blind.
By some means a present about folks selecting their partner by speaking to one another by way of a wall created two profitable marriages, which is way over I believed there’d be.
At this level, followers have a good suggestion of what is occurred within the 18 months for the reason that present ended. However we have lastly gotten to the reunion, the place {couples} and former {couples} had been pressured to all be in the identical room and rehash their drama. Let’s get began!
Nick Lachey has made his new actuality present catchphrase “Clearly, I am Nick Lachey” and at this level he deserves it.
The Lacheys are getting proper to it.
That is Kelly, Jessica, Mark, Carlton, and Diamond. Meaning Kenny is off the market! Good for him!
At this level, we already know Giannina and Damian are again collectively, however we’re about to get official affirmation. Vanessa’s asking those that are in a relationship with their fiancé to lift their fingers.
They give the impression of being lovable collectively! I like this for them, although their wedding ceremony was so cringey to observe.
Similar, woman. Similar!
Like me, Vanessa could not wait to determine what occurred between Kenny and Kelly.
Kelly’s single, however she dropped a giant bombshell about her relationship life.
Kenny’s delicate response is everthing.
That was powerful to listen to. However Kenny would love everybody to know that he could not be doing higher 💅.
Kenny’s obtained a girlfriend, a canine, and a job. He is thriving!
Shifting on to Amber and Barnett!
At the very least Jessica is self-aware.
Amber didn’t attempt to conceal that she is not Jessica’s greatest fan.
In case you had been questioning, Carlton nonetheless refers to himself in third particular person.
We additionally get to listen to from Diamond, whose time on the present was fairly rattling tough.
At this level, there’s not a lot we do not find out about Lauren and Cameron’s marriage. Here is a reminder they’re tremendous glad collectively.
Mark mentioned the present was value it for him, which I would not have although after watching the disastrous wedding ceremony. However hey, no matter works! His DMs are in all probability poppin’ proper now.
In case you had been questioning, Barnett and Diamond had been by no means going to occur.
Carlton lastly apologized for falling asleep on Amber within the pods.
Barnett reminded us that he “dated” practically each lady on the present.
Uh-oh. We’ll need to relive the Barnett mess.
Amber and Barnett look so thrilled.
Amber’s undoubtedly pondering “make it cease.”
I believe the problem is that Barnett is *too good* with ladies, however okay, certain.
Nick brings up that Amber, Jessica, and LC all felt safe of their relationship with Barnett and thought he was the one.
Vanessa did not need to name out Barnett like that! He is making an attempt his hardest to maintain it collectively. He is in a room along with his spouse and the girl he virtually proposed to. I’d need to be elsewhere, too.
Alright, Vanessa’s going for it. It is time to carry out the popcorn. Issues are about to get entertaining.
☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️.
To be truthful, Jessica knew what she was doing when she instructed Amber that Barnett needed to marry her.
Then this second from the reunion trailer occurred:
Barnett couldn’t be extra uncomfortable.
Jessica’s not preventing again. She’s really agreeing with Amber. Gotta give her props for dealing with this maturely.
Amber’s response when Vanessa requested if she accepts the apology says all of it.
Shifting on! It is time to discover out who everybody thought was scorching. For the document, everybody within the room is engaging, so the solutions should not be too stunning.
Kenny says Lauren, who is completely attractive, so I agree.
Damian says Lauren, too!
There’s a lot to course of right here!
Fortunately, Vanessa requested for an indication.
Okay, so their Yoda voices sound extra like a maimed Fozzie Bear than Yoda, however I admire this a lot.
Diamond thought Mark was scorching and it in all probability would’ve gone so a lot better for them to hyperlink up, somewhat than with with the folks they selected.
I ship Diamond and Mark!
Now it is time to speak about Diamond and Carlton.
I will be sincere – I have been so caught up on Jessica’s drama that I had fully forgotten about the entire Diamond-Carlton scenario till the reunion. But it surely turns on the market are followers who nonetheless really feel strongly about their cringey breakup.
Carlton obtained demise threats! That is so fucked up! He did not make one of the best selections, however under no circumstances by any means did he deserve demise threats. *No one* deserves demise threats.
Diamond, too! What’s fallacious with folks?!
Carlton additionally cleared up that he by no means thought Diamond was biphobic.
Carlton and Diamond have been tremendous peaceable and respectful in the direction of one another throughout the reunion. Seems they hashed their points out earlier than the present aired and at the moment are on good phrases.
IS HE GOING TO PROPOSE?!
Everybody’s like “What’s going on?!”
Phewf! Carlton virtually gave me a coronary heart assault!
That is essentially the most additional apology ever.
CARLTON WENT BACK IN THE POOL TO GET THE RING WHATTTTTT?!
Again to Giannina and Damian! Giannina says she knew Damian was her soulmate from the start of the pod days. So why did the marriage flip into such a catastrophe?
Giannina now feels in another way from how she felt when Damian mentioned “I don’t.”
Giannina and Damian needed to watch the clip of their struggle on the wedding ceremony, and it made Damian tear up.
Damian hinted that he and Giannina had deliberate to have a relationship with out marriage and Giannina saying “I do” blindsided him.
This become an apology session, with Giannina and Damian crying wanting again at that painful second.
Talking of painful moments, now we’re going again to Kenny and Kelly.
As we reported earlier this week, Kenny and Kelly had determined to not get married lengthy earlier than the marriage.
As for Amber and Barnett, they appear like such a cheerful couple. However they revealed that marriage hasn’t been straightforward for them. Amber’s monetary points put a pressure on the connection.
Their points obtained to a degree the place Amber thought their marriage would not work out.
We’re lastly approaching the top of the reunion, and it is time to put Mark within the scorching seat and have him speak about Jessica. This would possibly not be awkward in any respect…
Jessica’s response…wasn’t nice.
Amber’s undoubtedly not amused.
Mark lastly will get his apology! Now we are able to transfer on from this mess – or at the very least, I hope so.
That is maybe essentially the most stunning truth about Mark and Jessica’s relationship. She made that Italian beef sound SO GOOD. Rattling, Jessica!
Now it is time to examine in on Lauren and Cameron. Their course of has been very drama-free and candy, although a tiny bit boring.
I am so glad Lauren known as this out, as a result of it was getting annoying to have their interracial relationship made out to be such a giant deal.
In addition they have a pet! His identify is Sparks!
Seems it took some convincing for Cameron to get a canine.
At the very least he modified his thoughts!
Okay, so now that they’ve a fur child, what about human infants?
Damian is 100% proper.
I may write a 1,000-word essay analyzing everybody’s facial expressions on the finish of the reunion, however we have been by way of sufficient so I will not.
So is love blind? Who is aware of! However at the very least we had an ideal, messy distraction from our lives for a bit. Now we’ll need to see if the (potential) subsequent season will prime this.