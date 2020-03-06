I Really Want To Talk About Nicolas Cage And His New Girlfriend, The Outfits They’ve Been Wearing, And What They’ve Been Doing

Nicolas Cage has had a brand new girlfriend for a pair months now.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Photos

Her identify is Riko Shibata and he or she’s 26 and he is 56. However what do I care?! They’re two consenting adults!! Age ain’t nothing however a quantity, child!


Michael Kovac / Getty Photos

I first heard of the joyful couple after I noticed that Nic had taken her on a date to go to his tomb in New Orleans.

How romantic!


Beth J Harpaz / Beth J Harpaz / AP/Shutterstock

They have been throughout city for the final month, and I’ve rapidly turn out to be invested of their relationship as a result of I’m a loser with no life.


Bg017 / GC Photos

The 2 have been noticed carrying a stuffed beluga whale animal.


Street, Rotp20 / BACKGRID

They have been additionally seen utilizing hand sanitizer.


Aris / BrosNYC / BACKGRID

One time they wore matching black leather-based crops for a date to the Pure Historical past Museum.

One other time they took a horse carriage experience within the park.

So yeah, they go on tomb dates, the place matching garments, and sanitize their arms collectively. Adore it.

Good luck, you two!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Photos

And one last item, I would prefer to level out how love seems good on you, Nic!

Here is an image earlier than he met Riko:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Photos

After here is an image after:


Araya Diaz / Getty Photos

I would say that is an improve. Completely satisfied for you, Mr. Cage!

