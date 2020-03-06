i-really-want-to-talk-about-nicolas-cage-and-his-new-girlfriend,-the-outfits-they’ve-been-wearing,-and-what-they’ve-been-doing

Nicolas Cage has had a brand new girlfriend for a pair months now.

Her identify is Riko Shibata and he or she’s 26 and he is 56. However what do I care?! They’re two consenting adults!! Age ain’t nothing however a quantity, child!

I first heard of the joyful couple after I noticed that Nic had taken her on a date to go to his tomb in New Orleans.

How romantic!

They have been throughout city for the final month, and I’ve rapidly turn out to be invested of their relationship as a result of I’m a loser with no life.

The 2 have been noticed carrying a stuffed beluga whale animal.

They have been additionally seen utilizing hand sanitizer.

One time they wore matching black leather-based crops for a date to the Pure Historical past Museum.

One other time they took a horse carriage experience within the park.

So yeah, they go on tomb dates, the place matching garments, and sanitize their arms collectively. Adore it.

Good luck, you two!

And one last item, I would prefer to level out how love seems good on you, Nic!

Here is an image earlier than he met Riko:

After here is an image after:

