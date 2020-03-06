have-a-question-about-coronavirus-in-colorado?-submit-it-here.

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
Gov. Jared Polis introduced Colorado’s first two confirmed instances of the brand new coronavirus, COVID-19, on March 5 and The Denver Put up will proceed to cowl the newest developments. Whereas public well being officers have urged calm and easy safeguards like frequent hand washing, misconceptions can unfold shortly.
U.S. labs await virus-testing kits promised by Trump administration
Trump administration officers doubled down on their promise to ship 1 million exams for the coronavirus this week as states reported restricted testing provides and federal lawmakers expressed doubts concerning the authorities’s timeline.
Colorado announces first two cases of coronavirus in the state
No particular therapy is obtainable for the virus, so look after folks with gentle instances largely includes remedy to cut back fevers, relaxation and loads of fluids. Individuals who develop pneumonia, one of the widespread problems, might have oxygen or to be positioned on a ventilator.
