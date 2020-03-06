harvey-weinstein-‘nervous’-to-be-transferred-to-rikers-island-jail

WENN/Instar

The disgraced Hollywood film mogul is reportedly going to be transferred to the New York infamous jail when he is launched from hospital following coronary heart surgical procedure.

Harvey Weinstein is to await sentencing for intercourse crimes behind bars at New York’s infamous Rikers Island jail following coronary heart surgical procedure.

The disgraced film mogul checked in to Bellevue Hospital within the Massive Apple hours after he was convicted of rape and a legal sexual act final month, February 2020, complaining of coronary heart palpitations.

He underwent an operation to place a stent in his coronary heart on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 and is now awaiting a switch to Rikers Island, in response to the New York Publish.

“He is nervous however he is not in management and has to take care of it,” a supply advised the newspaper.

Earlier this week, one among Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, advised Selection it was “doubtless” his shopper would stay below care on the Manhattan hospital till his sentencing subsequent week.

“The treating medical doctors assume that is the place he ought to be – it is that straightforward,” he stated. “It is no secret he was below a number of medical doctors’ care over the course of the final couple of months. The medical doctors at Bellevue, up till right this moment, no less than, have decided that he is not able to go to a non-medical facility. It’s very as much as the medical group to make that willpower. Clearly, no person needs something to occur to Mr. Weinstein due to his well being.”