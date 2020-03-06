‘hamilton’-tour-announces-#ham4ham-lottery-for-los-angeles-performances

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fortunate few will be capable to see the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” throughout its Los Angeles tour cease for simply $10.

The tour introduced Wednesday that it’ll maintain a digital lottery, often called #Ham4Ham, for L.A. performances, and other people can enter to win tickets to the present in trade for one Hamilton.

The musical’s L.A. run begins on March 12 on the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, and the digital lottery will open on March 10 for the primary efficiency. The lottery will start two days prior to every efficiency.

Followers can start getting into at 11 a.m. on March 10 for tickets to the March 12 efficiency. The lottery will shut for entry at 9 a.m. PT the day prior to every efficiency.

Entries are restricted to at least one per individual. Tickets gained within the lottery are non-transferable.

Seat places fluctuate per efficiency, in response to the tour. Some seats will even be situated within the entrance row.

To enter, click on right here.