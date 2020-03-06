gabby-barrett,-20,-reveals-plans-for-kids-with-cade-foehner-4-mos.-after-romantic-wedding

Nation music sensation Gabby Barrett married fellow ‘American Idol’ alum Cade Foehner in Oct. 2019 and children are positively of their plan. And, if she has her approach, the earlier the higher.

American Idol sweethearts Gabby Barrett, 20, and Cade Foehner, 23, made issues official 4 months in the past and the rising star informed HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she gained’t wait too lengthy earlier than having youngsters. “I knew from a young age, I always definitely wanted to be a mom,” she informed us throughout an upcoming episode of our podcast. “I always loved playing with baby dolls and babysitting. I used to babysit all the time when I was in middle school and high school.”

“People were literally scared to leave their kids with me cause I’d be nine and I’m like, ‘I can bath them,’” the Pittsburgh native added. “I thought I knew what I was doing but I definitely know that I want to be a younger mom per se. I don’t want to wait until I’m 30 to have kids. We plan on having kids in a couple of years, but we’re just going to see what timing… Be wise with timing and stuff.”



In a earlier interview with HollywoodLife Cade defined why it’s their “dream” to have youngsters. “We definitely want little babies to raise, and go tell people about Jesus,” the Grace Group Church member mentioned weeks earlier than their October 2019 marriage ceremony. “That’s our dream for sure.” The California-based “Baby Let’s Do This” singer was much less sure than his future spouse with regards to timing and having youngsters. “We don’t know when though,” he mentioned, “just due to how busy music is and stuff like that.”

The newlyweds’ careers are pink sizzling proper now so it’s secure to say they’re solely going to get busier. Gabby, who’s up for finest new artist on the 2020 Academy of Nation Music Awards, might be touring this yr and she or he as two new singles to advertise. “I Hope” and “Hall of Fame” can be found on all streaming platforms.