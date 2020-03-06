first-time-player-of-acme-monopoly-game-scores-big-in-bryn-mawr

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — A primary time participant of the Acme monopoly sport hit it huge. Joann R. collected her verify on the Bryn Mawr Acme retailer on Thursday.

She gained the $40,000 automobile of alternative prize.

Acme retailer staff are excited for her.

“She had 42 tickets. It was the last ticket she drew the winner. She couldn’t believe it. She looked at it, had to read it about five to 10 times. She’s really excited,” retailer director John Kelley stated.

There may be nonetheless a $1 million prize on the market.