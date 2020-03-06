fire-crews-respond-to-large-greenhouse-fire-in-monticello

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fireplace ripped via a number of buildings at Dan and Jerry’s Greenhouse in Monticello Thursday, destroying hundreds of crops.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman stories on the investigation into what induced the hearth.

“They saw the flames and actually ran out then notified everybody,” HR Supervisor for Dan and Jerry’s, Kathy Connell mentioned.

4 individuals working for Dan and Jerry’s Greenhouse in Monticello had been the primary to note the hearth. They tried placing it out with hearth extinguishers however the flames had been an excessive amount of.

Fireplace crews from Monticello, Buffalo and Maple Lake had been there inside minutes.

“A fully involved greenhouse, a lot of heavy black smoke, its obviously very windy out of the west and so there was a newer pole building that the fire was pushing to,” Monticello Assistant Chief Jake Olinger mentioned.

The fireplace burned scorching and quick, however crews had been in a position to put it out inside minutes of their arrival. Many within the space had been involved concerning the black smoke rising from the greenhouses.

“Typically it’s just going to be the plastic that burns that darker color until we get water on it and it turns lighter because of the steam,” Olinger defined. “So because of the other fire, the Becker fire, people are really concerned when they see dark black smoke but with new construction chair tables everything plastic it’s just going to burn a little bit darker.”

Because the hearth was put out so quick, Monticello Assistant Fireplace Chief Jake Olinger says individuals who dwell shut by shouldn’t be involved about air high quality.

“We put a lot of work into those little plants and we actually just started building those greenhouses in the last two years, so to lose them, it’s rough,” Connell mentioned.

The fireplace destroyed all they ready for the busy rising season.

“They are coming from seed so they have already been seeded they started in December and they were big enough to be transferred into pots that you folks would buy,” Connell mentioned.

Homeowners are simply blissful nobody was damage.

Dan and Jerry’s Greenhouses promote crops to Mill Fleet Farm, Runnings and Tyson’s in Iowa. They’ve greenhouses in South Dakota, Iowa and right here in Minnesota.