espn-may-offer-peyton-manning-up-to-$20-million-per-year-to-call-monday-night-football,-report-says

Peyton Manning might turn out to be the subsequent retired NFL quarterback to money in as a extremely paid sports activities analyst, with ESPN setting its sights set on The Sheriff, based on a report.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reported that Manning has been supplied between $18 million and $20 million per season to turn out to be the subsequent analyst for ESPN and Monday Night time Soccer.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Put up reported that ESPN’s dream is to usher in each Manning and Al Michaels to man the Monday night time sales space. Marchand stated the sports activities community can also be concerned with former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, however the 38-year-old has already acknowledged his intention to proceed enjoying.

The Manning information follows the record-setting contract signed by Tony Romo after he determined to stick with CBS as their high NFL analyst. Romo’s new deal has been reported to be price $17 million a season.

If Manning does get the Brink’s truck to again as much as his Colorado house, he would break Romo’s document extension with CBS. And he may truly make Monday Night time Soccer watchable once more.