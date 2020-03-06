emilia-clarke’s-brother-stole-a-“game-of-thrones”-prop-for-her-and-she-burst-into-tears

It has been almost a yr since Recreation of Thrones ended, however the reminiscences from the collection are sure to stick with followers endlessly.

However generally it is the actors who want a bit one thing further to actually commemorate their time on the set, which is why Emilia Clarke’s brother determined to shock her with a stolen prop for Christmas.

“My wonderful brother, who’s within the digicam division and labored on the present as nicely, gave me one of the best Christmas current ever,” Emilia mentioned on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Present.

“In one of many battle scenes, he acquired a mate of a mate…he acquired one of many Targaryen flags.

“So I opened it this Christmas and simply burst into tears! In order that’s going up in delight of place.”

It seems, Emilia has had her eye on just a few props since she began filming the popular culture phenomenon, so this wasn’t her first Recreation of Thrones memento.

“I preserve asking Recreation of Thrones, ‘Please, can I’ve a wig? A coat?!’ I had eight.”

If Emilia already has that many, I ponder what the opposite solid members have taken from the set?

