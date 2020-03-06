don’t-miss-your-chance-to-buy-this-beautiful-and-rare-boulder-home

Are you dreaming of mountain views simply minutes away from city facilities and wide-open areas?

If that extraordinary mixture appears like one thing you’ve all the time needed, 6600 South Boulder Street is the proper place so that you can name residence. This beautiful Boulder property is listed by LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty dealer Susie Langford for $3.6 million.

This spectacular residence options 4 bedrooms and 4 loos, making it an amazing dimension for consumers of every kind.

The inside design particulars take this home to the subsequent degree. The grand entrance instructions consideration with towering Douglas fir beams that had been sourced from an 1800s Icehouse in Denver. Customized ironwork, heated Brazilian cherry flooring, cedar home windows, and the house’s 4 fireplaces create a comfortable, Colorado ambiance.

The kitchen epitomizes the favored farmhouse development in an genuine approach and options an open-concept ground plan permitting company to circulate from the kitchen to the eating space simply. Bonus options embody a music room, a house workplace, a health room in addition to non-public entry to a scorching tub.

Within the main-floor main bedroom, get pleasure from quiet leisure with giant home windows that permit pure mild and views of the property into the house. The en suite lavatory has an outsized bathtub in addition to a walk-in steam bathe that will help you soften away the stress of your day.

“This home is truly one-of-a-kind,” stated Langford. “There are so many unique features that make this a rare opportunity for homebuyers looking to find their own personal paradise in Boulder.”

This residence, which sits on nearly 24 acres, is completely located adjoining to county open house revealing breathtaking views of Boulder’s well-known Flatirons rock formations. What’s extra, this itemizing is simply 10 minutes from downtown Boulder and solely 25 minutes from Denver, offering entry to purchasing, eating and leisure whereas being close by to nature.

If the out of doors way of life is one thing you’re searching for, this house is the proper alternative for you.

Presently getting used as a working ranchette, there are horses, cattle, an eight-stall heated barn and raised gardens to develop your individual greens. The out of doors residing areas on this home function entertaining areas as nicely. Have mates and family members over for a yard barbecue in the summertime, loosen up and reset close to the water function, or get pleasure from a night on the patio.

