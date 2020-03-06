denver-police-officer-blocks-handicap-spot-at-disability-advocates’-hq-during-emergency-call

A Denver police officer parked a marked patrol car partially in a handicap spot on the headquarters for the Colorado Cross-Incapacity Coalition final month, blocking entry to a van pushed by the coalition’s authorized director, who makes use of a wheelchair.

Authorized director Kevin Williams mentioned Thursday he needed to attract consideration to the incident as a result of he routinely receives complaints about Denver police parking in handicap spots.

“It really is flipping a middle finger to the disability community,” he mentioned. “And the irony of it is this was at (our) office. And who did they block? The guy who sues people for violating the (Americans with Disabilities Act).”

Denver police public data officer Doug Schepman mentioned in an announcement that the officer who parked the car was responding to a name for a hold-up or panic alarm, and mentioned the decision is “one of the highest priority calls indicating a person’s life is potentially endangered.”

Police investigated the Feb. 24 parking incident after an earlier grievance and the concerned officer is not going to face self-discipline, Schepman mentioned Thursday. The car was moved from the spot inside minutes, the assertion mentioned.

Josh Winkler, a board co-chair for the Colorado Cross-Incapacity Coalition, noticed the Denver police car and snapped a photograph within the Empire Park enterprise plaza round 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The picture reveals a Denver police SUV stopped partially in a clearly marked handicap spot and partially within the orange-striped space adjoining to the spot. The striped space is labeled with an indication that claims, “Wheelchair Access Aisle / Absolutely No Parking.”

The SUV was parked on the appropriate aspect of Williams’ van, which is specifically geared up in order that Williams can drive it. The van has a wheelchair raise on the appropriate aspect, and it was inconceivable for Williams to get into his car whereas the police SUV was parked subsequent to it, he mentioned.

Williams mentioned Thursday he didn’t want to make use of his van whereas the SUV was parked there.

“We don’t know how long it was parked there, but the law is also very clear,” Williams mentioned. “Stopping, standing or parking in any space that has a sign specifically designating that you can’t park there is unlawful.”

Williams mentioned even when the officer was responding to an emergency name, he must have parked in a special spot, and mentioned there was a loading zone nearer to the door.

“If there was somebody dying on the sidewalk immediately adjacent to the three accessible parking spaces and a cop zipped in there, I’m not going to say that’s a problem,” Williams mentioned. “But in this case, there was a loading zone they could have parked in.”

Within the assertion, Schepman apologized for “any difficulty” brought on by the officer’s parking job.

The Colorado Cross-Incapacity Coalition is a statewide group that advocates for folks with disabilities. It has a whole bunch of members, Williams mentioned.

