democrats-mj-hegar,-royce-west-vying-for-us-senate-make-case-to-attract-voters-in-primary-runoff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2 Democrats vying for U.S. Senate in Texas are making their case to draw voters within the main runoff election this Could.

The competition between retired fight Air Pressure pilot Mary ‘MJ” Hegar of Central Texas and long-time State Senator Royce West of Dallas is the very best profile runoff election in Texas.

In a satellite tv for pc interview Thursday, Hegar, who got here in first place out of 12 candidates mentioned, “We got over 400,000 votes in the primary. I think more people voted for me because they are really tired of politics as usual. John Cornyn is a career politician and they’re tired of people accepting a corrupt and broken system and operating within those rules.”

In Dallas Thursday, West mentioned, “My message about why I’m asking them to support me is because if you want somebody at the top of the ticket that will energize the base, if the base is not energized, we can forget November. I’m the person who can energize the base.”

Political analysts say each Hegar and West might want to get their supporters to the polls and appeal to an essential a part of the Democratic base: Hispanic voters.

MJ Hegar and Royce West

When requested how he intends to try this, West mentioned, “Can we have another interview next week, wait until next week, you’ll see.”

Requested if he will likely be receiving an endorsement, West replied, “Wait til next week.”

Hegar responded to the identical query by saying, “I think it’s a huge mistake to look at groups of people as voting blocks. It’s something that I’ve never done. When I’m in different communities, I’m talking about the same things. I’m talking about the economy, jobs, and talking about healthcare. I’m talking about protecting Social Security.”

Each Hegar and West agree offering top quality, inexpensive healthcare is a prime precedence for Democratic voters.

Hegar mentioned she has one other precedence, too. “It’s a very close second because we can’t get much done about healthcare or climate change or gun violence until we get that corruption as out of politics as much as possible.”

West mentioned other than healthcare, there are different points he’s specializing in, too. “Women’s rights, issues concerning minimum wages, issues concerning climate change, those types of issues I still talk about.”

Within the main, West received Dallas and Tarrant counties however got here in second in Collin and Denton counties after Hegar.

When requested if he must shore up his dwelling turf, West answered, “Effectively, I believe I have to shore up the house turf. I’ve obtained to shore up another areas in Texas additionally. However you’ve obtained to acknowledge in a few of these areas, we had quite a lot of new voters

if you’ll that don’t know what I’ve executed as a State Senator. Within the Texas legislature, in a number of the tougest battles we’ve had when it comes to laws we wanted to have handed, I used to be capable of pull collectively coalitions of Democrats and

Republicans as a way to get issues executed for the Democratic celebration.”

Hegar benefited from television advertisements paid for by a veterans group.

However some political analysts mentioned regardless of the crowded area of candidates, they anticipated her to win greater than the 22% of the vote she obtained.

When requested in regards to the analysts who have been underwhelmed by her efficiency Hegar mentioned, “You know frankly as the outsider, the person who is not holding political office, I think that we had four people in the primary who had run statewide. I’m absolutely thrilled with the strength of our performance and very confident we’re going to be facing John Cornyn in November.”

Hegar mentioned she too has introduced Democrats and Republicans collectively.

She mentioned she went to Congress as a personal citizen to maintain the Trump Administration from making a change that might have impacted the navy.

“I went to D.C. as a private citizen to challenge Jeff Sessions and others who were trying to reverse a Joint Chiefs of Staff recommendation to the Secretary of Defense that we open hundreds of thousands of jobs for women in the military. I went there to fight that and to make our military stronger,” she mentioned.

Each Hegar and West are staying optimistic and aren’t criticizing one another, solely Senator John Cornyn.

