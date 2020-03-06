demi-lovato-seemingly-addresses-wilmer-valderrama’s-engagement-in-new-music-video

Demi Lovato seems to be tossing an Easter egg about ex Wilmer Valderrama’s engagement in her new music video for ‘I Love Me.’ She additionally seemingly addresses her near-fatal overdose.

Demi Lovato‘s uplifting new single and music video “I Love Me” drops at midnight on March 6. In a snippet from the vid obtained by TMZ that you can watch here, it appears she’s going to be trying again at her previous and current within the self-empowerment themed jam. In a single scene a bride and groom of their marriage ceremony apparel run previous her and she or he appears straight at them then offers an “over this!” stare. It seemingly could possibly be a reference to her boyfriend of six years Wilmer Valderrama, 39, getting engaged to mannequin Amanda Pacheco, 28, on New 12 months’s Day after eight months of relationship.

It’s not the one reference to one thing private within the video. In a avenue scene with dancers round her, an ambulance is parked. A girl is being wheeled into it by paramedics and Demi reaches down to the touch her as she walks previous. Demi herself was rushed to the hospital by EMT’s on July 24, 2018 after a close to deadly overdose at her Hollywood Hills residence. She spent per week within the hospital earlier than going to rehab. Whereas hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Middle in Los Angeles, Wilmer was photographed paying a number of visits to his ex, who he dated from 2010-2016.

Demi, 27, had admitted to falling off the wagon in her track “Sober,” which was launched on June 21, 2018, a month earlier than her overdose. Previous to that she had six years of sobriety underneath her belt. Now that she’s sober and wholesome once more, the singer has had fairly a comeback in 2020. She launched her first new single since her O.D., a self-reflection ballad titled “Anyone.” She carried out the emotional track on the 2020 Grammys on Jan. 26 and bought a standing ovation. Every week later she flawlessly sang the Nationwide Anthem at Tremendous Bowl LIV. Large stuff!

Now together with her uplifting and empowering track “I Love Me,” she’s placing all the drama of the previous few years behind her and specializing in self-love and affirmation. Demi revealed in January 2020 that after rehab, she wasn’t positive if she’d even return to her musical profession. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure,” she advised Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Jan. 30.

She additionally sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in January and stated that she is “really excited” for this new music. “I also have some stuff coming out with other people that’s really exciting. So it’s just, it’s going to be a big year and I feel the momentum, I feel the excitement and I’m ready for it,” Demi revealed about her comeback.