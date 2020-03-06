cruise-ship-passengers-departing-from-long-beach-remain-undeterred-by-coronavirus

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Cruise ship passengers departing from Lengthy Seaside usually are not letting the coronavirus spoil their dream trip.

The Carnival Creativeness set sail from Lengthy Seaside Thursday, headed for Mexico with greater than 2,000 passengers on board. It is considered one of many cruise ships nonetheless packing on passengers, regardless of a number of instances of coronavirus on different cruise ships, together with the Grand Princess in San Francisco.

A few of those that boarded right now opted to take additional precautions, slightly than cancel their journeys.

“[We packed] alcohol, extra wipes,” stated Cici Matthews, who boarded the ship right now together with her two sisters. The Matthews sisters usually are not alone in stuffing their suitcases filled with provides to fight the unfold of the virus.

“We brought a bunch of Clorox wipes,” stated one passenger.

California Governor Gavin Newsom referred to as a State of Emergency Wednesday “to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for broader spread of COVID-19,” based on his workplace.

The information got here as California confirmed its first loss of life because of the virus: a 71-year-old man from northern California.

In accordance with the CDC, the person had simply returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at 4 ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and a lot of the different passengers obtained off the ship however 62 others liable to an infection remained on-board to cruise to the Hawaii islands. The ship stopped at 4 ports there.

On Wednesday evening, that ship sat docked off the coast of northern California till passengers and crew have been examined for COVID-19.

In an announcement issued Wednesday evening from Princess Cruises, a spokesperson stated: “In an abundance of caution, these guests and other potential close crew contacts have been asked to remain in their staterooms until screened by our on-board medical team. The safety, health and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority.”

Whilst instances detected on cruise ships proceed to develop, passengers aboard the practically full Carnival Creativeness stated the doable unfold of coronavirus doesn’t fear them.

“If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it. If you’re not, you’re not,” one other passenger stated. “Just take precautions.”

Eric Demello stated he determined to undergo along with his trip aboard the Carnival Creativeness due to the cruise line’s precautionary measures to maintain passengers secure.

“They’re taking a lot of precautions, a lot of proactive measures with sanitization, [and] cautioning people that if they were exhibiting any signs or symptoms of illness they were subject to screenings and could be denied access,” he stated. “So, they’re being smart about it.”

The cruise line will present a number of choices for individuals who need to reschedule their voyage on account of well being issues, it stated in a letter Thursday.

Friends who booked previous to March 6, 2020, and are scheduled to set sail between now and Might 31 can transfer their reserving to a brand new date. Those that are to depart within the month of March shall be allowed to reschedule inside three days of the sail date, whereas those that are set to sail beginning April 1 should change their reserving by March 31.

Any friends who select to nonetheless set sail between now and Might 31 will obtain between $100 to $200 in onboard credit score for maintaining their reservation.

Carnival’s subsequent cruise departs out of Lengthy Seaside Friday.