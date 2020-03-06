chris-brown:-how-he-feels-about-50-cent-dissing-his-rainbow-hair-&-working-on-a-new-song-together

After 50 Cent took a shot at Chris Brown’s pink and blue hair, we realized if Breezy now has ‘beef’ along with his previous collaborator!

50 Cent’s not the most important fan of Chris Brown’s Harley Quinn-esque hair, however Breezy can roll with the punches. “Chris saw 50’s Instagram post and of course he knows 50 was playing around when he threw shade at his hair,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. 50, well-known for sparing no mercy to celebrities throughout Instagram, aimed his trolling at Chris on March 2 when he shared a photograph of the R&B singer’s new pink and blue hair. “Im a need you on this record, 👀but what da f–k you do to your hair blood.LOL,” 50 had captioned the picture.

“That’s the nature of their friendship and they’ve always had this playful banter between each other,” our supply now explains. “Chris and 50 have been friends for years and there’s no beef between them whatsoever.” So, that additionally means future collaborations aren’t off the desk! “Chris also knows that despite the shade they have a mutual respect for each other when it comes to making music and he would definitely consider working on new music with 50 again, because Chris knows they always drop hits,” our supply provides. Chris has lent his clean vocals to 50’s 2016 monitor “I’m The Man,” in addition to his different 2016 monitor “No Romeo No Juliet.”

Don’t anticipate the jokes to finish! “Chris and 50 are boys and they have mutual respect for each other. 50 knows he can joke with Chris because he can take it and give it back when need be,” a second supply EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “50 is looking forward to working with Chris in the future and will continue to joke with him about his hair or anything else, it’s all playful in nature and Chris knows that. 50 isn’t worried about what others might think because he and Chris are cool.”

Nothing 50 dishes out needs to be taken personally, contemplating that he spares nobody. Shortly after poking enjoyable at Chris’ colourful hair makeover, he even took a playful jab at none aside from Oprah, 66, after the enduring speak present host took a tumble on the stage on the WW: Presents Oprah’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life In Focus occasion on Feb. 29. “What the f–k happen here? Michael Jackson’s ghost [tripped] her,” the rapper wrote underneath a video clip of the autumn. Typically, although, 50 inserts himself into messier conditions on-line, such because the feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon!