chip-&-joanna-gaines-reveal-new-original-series-for-their-magnolia-network

Former Fixer Higher stars Chip and Joanna Gaines can be launching their new Magnolia Community later this yr. This week, the couple revealed one of many authentic reveals that can be a part of the lineup.

Joanna advised Folks journal through a press launch that when she and Chip set out on the journey of beginning their community, they did so understanding that they needed to inform tales of people who find themselves chasing massive desires for the proper causes.

The brand new collection Rising Floret is the proper instance of that, says Joanna. Cameras will observe Erin Benzakein, the founding father of Floret Flower Farm, as she and her staff work on a year-long undertaking that goals to show a problematic 20-acre piece of land within the state of Washington right into a sustainable natural flower farm.

“Ever since discovering the incredible team behind Growing Floret, I have been endlessly inspired by the grit, hard work, and beauty that they’re putting into the world,” stated Joanna. “We are so excited to tell more of their story as they take the courageous steps to expand their flower farm and grow their business.”

Benzakein says that she has been working laborious for almost 15 years to develop stunning flowers and construct a farm. She says that she’s going to brazenly share the highs and lows and all that she has realized in the course of the strategy of constructing a profitable enterprise. Benzakein additionally hopes to encourage others to observe their desires and stay a extra significant life.

Benzakein – who moved from Seattle to the Skagit Valley in Washington over ten years in the past to construct an natural flower enterprise – says that it’s a great honor to hitch Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new community and have her household’s story advised in such a heartfelt, genuine manner.

Along with her new TV collection, Benzakein can also be a New York Occasions bestselling creator because of her ebook A Yr in Flowers.

Different reveals that the Gaineses have introduced for the Magnolia Community embrace a six-episode collection titled House on the Highway, which options Chip and Joanna’s associates Abner and Amanda Ramirez from the band Johnnyswim who tour North America with their babies: Joaquin, 4, and Luna, 1.

Joanna Gaines may even host a cooking present that may characteristic particular friends and recipes from her Magnolia Desk cookbooks, as Quantity 2 is presently out there for pre-order. And, after all, the community may even be the house of the complete Fixer Higher library.

The Magnolia Community will launch on October 4th.



