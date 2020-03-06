ben-affleck-is-taking-spanish-classes-because-he-can’t-handle-his-14-year-old-daughter-speaking-the-language-better-than-him

Ben Affleck gained’t be outdone by his 14-year-old daughter, Violet! Whereas selling his new film The Method Again throughout a go to to The Kelly Clarkson Present, Affleck revealed that he has a pleasant competitors occurring along with his oldest daughter due to her sturdy Spanish language abilities.

The Oscar winner defined that he speaks Spanish “passively” after selecting up elements of the language as a teen when he was engaged on a TV present that was shot in Mexico. Throughout his profession, he’s additionally been identified to do bilingual interviews throughout press junkets for his motion pictures. However now, Violet is about to move him up in Spanish fluency, and he can’t let that occur.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Affleck defined. “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better. She’s right at the point where I think she might be passing me.”

The 47-year-old mentioned that Violet is now critiquing his Spanish and telling him he “sounds ridiculous” when he doesn’t use correct tense.

“I was like, ‘Nope. This is not happening,’” joked Affleck. “I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework when you’re 14 years old, but you are not going to be better at Spanish than me. So I’ve decided now I gotta take classes; I gotta do something to keep up.”

Along with Violet, Affleck shares Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, along with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck has been opening up rather a lot currently about all the things from his battle with alcoholism and his divorce from Garner to his relationships along with his three youngsters. Earlier this week, Affleck revealed that Adam Driver – who performs Star Wars villain Kylo Ren – helped make him a “hero” to his son Samuel after he despatched some particular presents to the eight-year-old for his birthday.

Affleck obtained emotional on Jimmy Kimmel Stay! when he defined that Driver had given Samuel a signed card and film from Kylo Ren. He mentioned that the gesture made him a hero to his son, and he’ll always remember that.

Ben Affleck added that it was a very good lesson about doing small gestures of kindness. For Driver, it was no huge deal. However for Affleck, the present meant the world to him.

The Method Again opens in theaters nationwide on March sixth.



